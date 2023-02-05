News

Eddie Howe with very honest reflections on Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

Eddie Howe cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

No surprise as he watched on all but powerless to change what was happening against West Ham.

Any rational Newcastle fan knows that Eddie Howe had only a relatively small squad of players to call on, when it comes to the starting eleven.

If key players are unavailable, for any reason, then far more than any other team competing at the top end, Newcastle United risk a serious drop in quality when replacements come in. This of course also applies during games…

Recent weeks had seen Eddie Howe beginning to get into a significantly better position, as ASM and Alexander Isak reached something like full fitness and regularly on the bench.

The two semi-final legs, especially away from home, showed this to great effect.

Isak and ASM came on at Southampton and were excellent, the Swedish striker creating the winning with a bit of magic, the French winger running at the Saint defence late on and drawing the defender into picking up a second yellow and a red card with a cynical challenge to prevent a likely goal.

On Saturday, Eddie Howe only had Anthony Gordon on the bench and he had to carefully use his only potential ace in the pack, otherwise the 11 who started the game just had to get on with it and try to turn the game back in their favour, after West Ham took control in roughly the middle half hour of the match.

West Ham have key players now back from injury and are clearly better than their league position, they also don’t currently have the extra demands of European football, whilst they had a bit more preparation / recovery time than Newcastle United and a considerably easier last match against League One opposition in the FA Cup, as opposed to the full-on game that was a League Cup semi against Premier League opposition on Tuesday.

West Ham have the likes of Brazil first choice attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice, regarded by many as England’s best player. Along with others they played really well for West Ham on Saturday.

To have Newcastle’s playmaker, best midfielder, best player, unavailable, was just cruel in the circumstances.

I am sure Eddie Howe had all kinds of ideas as to how he could have changed things during yesterday’s match when West Ham had the upper hand BUT didn’t have players of the quality necessary to put those ideas into practice. No disrespect to them but Murphy and Anderson (has a lot of potential but very difficult when such little experience to try and be a game changer in this type of game) were basically brought on by Eddie Howe because he had to get some fresh legs on late on, with the alternatives being Lewis, Lascelles, Fraser, Dummett, Ritchie, or…Dubravka!

Anthony Gordon was the exception of course and he had already came on, Eddie Howe judging it perfectly with a new signing who will have trained very little with the starting eleven as they recovered from Tuesday night.

Gordon was subbed on in the 69th minute and that was, no coincidence, when Newcastle took back control and from them on West Ham were just hanging on for the point with NUFC easily the better and more dangerous team again.

The new signing showed exactly why he has been signed and even though only 25 minutes or so to go on. He looks an excellent recruit.

Some excellent passing and movement, he is going to be a real threat. His brilliant ball should have seen Callum Wilson get his second and winning goal, it was a great late tackle by the recovering defender but should never have had the chance. Wilson of course then also putting a free header from six yards out straight at the keeper, when anywhere else was a goal.

As NUFC pressed and pressed, the ball fell to Gordon from a corner, taking aim from the edge of the box, the defender knew nothing about it as they were just lucky that their block prevented a possible / likely goal unlike Paqueta carrying the luck when his equaliser went through the legs of both Trippier and Pope as they flung themselves at the Brazilian’s strike.

It is now 16 Premier League games unbeaten for Eddie Howe and indeed only one PL defeat in the last nine months and last 23 PL matches.

When Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United first choice available team have a bit of an off day, they might draw, but they don’t lose.

This is something we have all become used to very quickly BUT it should be seen as a massive positive, not a reason to think why is everything going wrong when NUFC ‘only’ pick up a point.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 1 West Ham 1:

“It was a tight game.

“A very bright start and a strange opening but we didn’t quite carry that on for the rest of that first-half.

“The second-half we were quite good.

“We just couldn’t break them down.

“West Ham have got very good players.

“I don’t think we stamped our authority on the game.

“We had a couple of good chances to win the game but it didn’t happen.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“His first pass was a brilliant one and he injected some life into us, at a time when we needed it in the game.

“I am disappointed for him that we couldn’t get him in the box and see what he can do closer to goal.

“But he did really well when he came on.”

“I am really pleased with his debut.

“Teams when they play us now, will make it difficult for us,

“The onus is on us to break teams down.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“We had to follow concussion protocols.

“So immediately after the Southampton game, we knew we would be without him today.

“It was a big blow for us because he has looked so good when he has come on the pitch in recent weeks.

“He feels good, he feels fine.

“I don’t think there are any issues with him.

“I’m sure he’ll be fine for next weekend.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“He is our difference maker.

“He has got that creative flair we possibly missed.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

(This is excellent from David Moyes talking about Newcastle United and reflecting on the game – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after West Ham draw – Read HERE)

(It’s now a balancing act at St James’ Park – Read HERE)

(A perfect storm hits Newcastle United – read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

