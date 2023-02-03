News

Eddie Howe update on West Ham, going to Wombley, and availability of Isak, Ashby, Gordon and Bruno

On Tuesday, Eddie Howe became the first Newcastle United manager in 24 years to qualify for a Wembley (Wombley!) final.

Or indeed any final…Now it is back to the more ‘mundane’ matter of maintaining and building on third in the Premier League!

Eddie Howe in great form as he covers various player availability, the challenge of West Ham, plus that trip to Wombley (that is what I am calling it from now on)…

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media ahead of Newcastle v West Ham:

“We’ve tried to refocus the players [after Tuesday].

“It is a very difficult game.

“If we’re off it in any way it’ll be even harder.

“There’s been a big push from me and the staff to make sure we’re ready for this game.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“When you lose one player you have to readjust and there will be an opportunity for the team to regroup and find another way.

“The good thing for Bruno is that he’ll be available for the final but we have three huge Premier League games he’ll miss.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“Alex made a vital contribution in that moment.

“He was able to jump and block the free-kick but took a blow to the side of the head and had very slight signs of concussion.

“We’ve followed all the protocols but whether he’ll be available, I’m not sure.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby:

“Both players will be available.

“They did a couple of individual sessions around the game and trained with the group yesterday.

“It was a small group so they haven’t trained fully with the team but they’re fit and fine.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports on what Eddie Howe had to say on Friday morning:

“When I got home on Tuesday it was 1am only my dog was awake.

“My kids had a very late night, I’m told – I think they were very excited.

“They’re Newcastle supporters.

“They’re excited for ‘Wombley’ as my youngest son calls it.

“He can’t quite pronounce it yet.”

