Eddie Howe – There should be a lot of positivity after picking up this point at Bournemouth

Eddie Howe was back on familiar ground on Saturday.

A true legend at Bournemouth, having taken the club from the brink of falling into non-league, all the way through the divisions, to then spending five seasons in the Premier League.

An astonishing achievement at such a small club with attendances only around the 10,000 mark.

Saturday was his first competitive match at Dean Court since leaving at the start of August 2020.

Eddie Howe on returning after 30 months away:

“To get the reception I got at the end, was really moving.

“I spent so long here it was a huge part of my life.

“Nice to have this moment with them.

“It was a tough game, very competitive between two good teams.

“Bournemouth have a lot of energy and athleticism and I thought we dealt with them pretty well, apart from the goal and a couple of other scary moments for us.

“We had a lot of the ball.

A bit disappointed in the final third not to have as many clear cut chances as we would like.

“A lot of half moments where we could have done better.

“However, I think it was a fair result.”

New injuries?

“A massive concern if they are going to be missing for any length of time.

“I think Saint-Maximin and Almiron aren’t too bad.

“But that is just an initial assessment.

“Willock looks like might be his hamstring.”

Missing Bruno Guimaraes?

“I can understand that (people pointing out Newcastle haven’t won any of the five PL matches this season when Bruno has been absent).

“He is a top quality player, you are going to miss your best players.

“There was a little bit of a reshuffle with injuries to a few key players, but that is something you have to live with, over a Premier League campaign.

“I think we have done well to navigate another tough away game and the unbeaten run goes on.

“It is a point gained…there should be a lot of positivity.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

