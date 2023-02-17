News

Eddie Howe on top form – Positivity aplenty in this pre Liverpool press conference

Eddie Howe faces what is now arguably the biggest nine or ten days of his managerial career.

By around 7.30pm on Sunday 26 February 2023, Eddie Howe could have lifted his first ever major trophy.

Not that is to diminish his astonishing achievement of taking minnows Bournemouth all the way from the brink of non-league, right through the divisions to the Premier League.

First up though and arguably almost as important, it is Liverpool at home tomorrow (Saturday).

A win would ensure Newcastle United stay fourth and NUFC move on to 44 points from 23 PL games and a very strong position to attack the rest of the season.

Eddie Howe on top form and very positive in his Friday morning pre Liverpool press conference, asked if NUFC ‘owe them one’ after the so far one PL defeat of the season, at Anfield:

“I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one, we owe ourselves to do our best in this game.

“I think Liverpool will provide a different test than maybe we have had in recent weeks.

“They are still a top team with an outstanding manager.”

Eddie Howe on the Newcastle United home form so far (Played 15 Won 10 Drawn 5 Lost 0 in all competitions):

“It has been pivotal.

“We have enjoyed playing at home.

“I think, lately, we have been a bit frustrated, as we have wanted more goals and clear cut chances.

“Teams have defended well against us with a clear plan and it is up to us to find the solutions.”

Eddie Howe on the support of Newcastle fans at St James’ Park this season:

“They have backed us.

“For me they have made the difference.

“We are definitely going to need them again.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson form / fitness / injury situation:

“Callum has done really well.

“As we said at the time, it was a very minor complaint for him.

“He hasn’t trained yet, we hope he trains today and then he’s in contention (to be in the squad against Liverpool).”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“Yes, definitely there’s a chance (of being available for the Man U match).

“I think he will be doubtful for the (Liverpool) game tomorrow.

“We don’t think it’s a big injury at all.

“It is a very minor complaint with his hamstring.

“So we hope to get him back very quickly.”

(***Eddie Howe in his press conference also confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have been training fine and are available for this Liverpool match)

Eddie Howe on the threat of a two game Premier League ban for Joelinton if he picks up a tenth of the season these next couple of months:

“He is physical and he is going into a lot of duels.

“We are desperate not to lose him.

“But we also don’t want him to change.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“He is in good physical condition and improving all the time.

“Before he had the concussion I think it was his best form for us.

“In training he has looked absolutely electric.

“I think he’s improving all the time.

“I thought he did well last week (at Bournemouth), gave a good physical effort.”

Eddie Howe on receiving texts from people asking for cup final tickets:

“People I don’t know.

“I have got no idea who they are.

“That is the strangest thing.”

Eddie Howe on the planned tribute to Bobby Robson on Saturday, what would have been his 90th birthday:

“I consider myself unfortunate not to have met him and to have spent time with him.

“I am looking forward to seeing the tribute and embracing that.”

