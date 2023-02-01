News

Eddie Howe on top form – At the moment this doesn’t mean anything to me

Eddie Howe sent his Newcastle United players out to get this tie put to bed as soon as possible.

After 21 minutes it was job done.

Not that it was plain sailing following the two goals that opened up a 3-0 aggregate lead.

However, in reality Nick Pope only had one big save to make after that Che Adams wonder strike had ruined his hopes of an eleventh clean sheet in a row.

The thing is, under a certain previous Newcastle United Head Coach…the team would have been sent out with orders to keep it tight, don’t give anything away, protect that 1-0 lead from the first leg, don’t go bombing forward and risk conceding.

The thing is though, bombing forward from the first whistle WAS absolutely the right thing to do and it saw Newcastle United on their way to Wembley.

Imagine in those other circumstances, a certain other previous NUFC boss, if you go out simply with the aim of not conceding, then something like that Adams wonder strike happens out of nothing, suddenly the tie is all square, you are under massive pressure, the opposition in the ascendancy.

Eddie Howe managed the game very well last night, including going a bit more defensive in the second half.

As ever though, like all great managers such as KK and Sir Bobby, Eddie Howe was very definitely not wanting to make it all about himself after the win that took Newcastle United to Wembley.

Eddie Howe asked whether he will celebrate the 2-1 win over Southampton and reaching Wembley:

“At the moment this doesn’t mean anything to me.

It’s about the club, it’s not about me.

“I’m proud to get to the Final but my thought is always for the club.

“The challenge comes in the next few days with preparing for West Ham.

“We need to get back to work and not let this impact our league form.

“You are always on to the next challenge.

“I’ve enjoyed tonight in a weird way but when you sit back and relax you come undone.

“You’re always on edge looking to win the next game.

“We are going for everything.

“As much as we can achieve, we will go for.”

Eddie How on the 90 minutes:

“It was an intense game.

“At 2-0 we were playing really well and their goal changed the dynamic.

“Part of our problem was the psychological aspect.

“Southampton had nothing to lose and we were feeling the pressure.

“You want to be in Finals of competitions to increase your status and make yourself more desirable for people to join.

“This is a club on the up.

“Team spirit and togetherness carry you a long way, it’s my job to protect it and try and increase it.

“We have great people in this club, connecting with the culture and trying to have a small tight-knit group is key.

“Ultimately it’s a collection and the mindsets of everyone.”

Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:

“He is pivotal.

“He’s Newcastle through and through.

“I think he’s an excellent payer and adding goals will only improve other people’s awareness of that.

“He’s been great this season.

“I’ve always believed he’s an excellent finisher and converting that to a game is difficult.

“I always believe if you get in the right areas it will come together and he did that today.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

