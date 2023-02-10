News

Eddie Howe on Cup final tickets, player availability, St James’ Park extension and…returning to Bournemouth

Eddie Howe in fine form.

Friday morning seeing the Newcastle United Head Coach meet the media.

Eddie Howe fielding questions from journalists on a disparate range of topics.

From the supply of cup final tickets and potential St James’ Park capacity extension, to the more immediate concern of three points to play for at his old club.

The first return to Bournemouth as a manager / head coach since leaving more than 30 months ago.

Eddie Howe on this week’s preparations:

“We were disappointed not to win against West Ham so there was that feeling that we needed to do better in certain aspects.

“We’ve tried to refine that and put it right to find the missing ingredient to try to get us winning games again.

“We’ve been preparing as normal.

“It’s difficult to predict how I’ll feel walking out at a stadium I know so well. We’re just preparing the game as we would any other game.

“It’s a special place to play football when it’s rocking.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“He will be in the squad.

“He’s fully recovered with no problems.

“Initially he got hit on the head and he didn’t feel too bad but we had to follow protocols.

“He’s been good this week.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Targett:

“He’s close to training.

“He’s worked hard on his rehabilitation with the physios and he’s getting close to returning to the group.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“A really positive debut last week.

“The first impression you give the supporters is such an important moment.

“I did some one-to-one work with him on Monday and he trained with the group the rest of the week.

“He’s shown some really good signs.”

Eddie Howe on cup final tickets:

“I have had requests from all sorts of people.

“People I have never met.

“I have been getting text messages from people where I don’t know their number…’Can you get me a ticket?’

Eddie Howe on media reports that the land opposite the Gallowgate has been bought which could / would allow St James’ Park to have a far bigger capacity:

“St James’ Park is an unbelievable place.

“Anything we can do to enhance that experience for the supporters, I am fully behind.

“If there is an opportunity to expand (St James’ Park), we would have no issue selling the tickets.”

Eddie Howe on Christian Atsu (as of Friday morning still no confirmation he has been located after Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria):

“It’s hugely worrying.

“I really enjoyed working with Christian [at Bournemouth].

“He’s a great lad and a great player.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family.

“We hope for some good news.”

