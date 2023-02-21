News

Eddie Howe Carabao Cup Final media day – Updates on Joelinton, Goalkeeping situation, Willock, Team selection

Eddie Howe takes his team to Wembley in five days time.

The Carabao Cup Final 4.30pm on Sunday 26 February, Newcastle United v Manchester United.

It could see Eddie Howe pick up his first ever trophy and Newcastle’s first in 54 years.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Newcastle United Head Coach has met the media ahead of this weekend’s massive match.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists – 21 February 2023:

Eddie Howe on the Carabao Cup final:

“We are desperate to do well and do the club proud.

“We are pleased the game is here.”

Eddie Howe on the goalkeeping situation:

“I’m disappointed for Nick but I’m also pleased another goalkeeper will get an opportunity.

“We have to be positive about our situation and the game.

“Yes it’s a blow to lose Nick but we still believe in the team and the group we have.”

Eddie Howe on the week ahead:

“It will be a normal preparation in terms of our training week.

“The lads have trained really well today.

“We will make our way to Wembley on the day before the game and hopefully settle in quickly and get used to our surroundings.”

Eddie Howe on team selection:

“I’m very much of the mindset that I would like to see training and watch and observe the players before picking the team – that’s my normal process.

“Players always have an opportunity to change your mind and force you into a change of perception.”

Eddie Howe on having a positive mindset:

“I believe we can win any game against any team, home or away, if we’re absolutely at our best and I think we’ve proved that this season.

“We believe the power is in our hands and it’s up to us to perform at our best levels.”

Eddie Howe’s team news:

“We think Joelinton is OK from the weekend – there’s still a long time to go before the game.

“Joe Willock will be in a race to be fit but we’re hopeful.”

