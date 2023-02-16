News

Dimitar Berbatov names the Premier League clubs he thinks will finish top four and who he’d love to see up there

Dimitar Berbatov has been talking about the most important battle in the Premier League.

Whilst there was a game at The Emirates last night I believe, the real interest is in who will complete the top four along with surely Arsenal and Man City.

The Champions League places will be decided in just over three months time, Dimitar Berbatov giving his prediction / preference…

Dimitar Berbatov speaking to BetFred about his Premier League top four prediction:

“Based on what I’m seeing at the moment, then I’m going to say the top four will be Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

“I’d be happy if it stayed like this because it’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen Newcastle United in the position they’re in at the moment.

“How they’re building, how they’re performing and the way they play football is why they’re deserving of finishing in the top four in my opinion.

“Maybe they’ll go even higher, so let’s wait and see.

“I’d also be happy if Tottenham can get fourth instead of Newcastle because I obviously used to play for them and I love the club.

“For Fulham I’m excited because they’ve been in and out of the Premier League over recent years. For them, Brighton and Brentford, the smaller clubs if we can call them that, it would be exciting to see them trying to push themselves into the top four and keep the bigger teams on their toes.”

Dimitar Berbatov declaring his love for Tottenham, whilst he is just ‘happy’ for Newcastle United.

Am I reading too much into this or has he forgotten just who he supports…used to support?

Dimitar Berbatov speaking to FourFourTwo magazine back in September 2018:

“Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place.

“Smashing goals, smashing noses… he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.

“At first I supported Blackburn because Shearer was there, then Newcastle.

“My parents got me a Newcastle No.9 shirt because they knew I loved Shearer so much. I would sleep in it.

“Later I lost it, but I went to see my mum recently and she had a shirt for me.

“I said, ‘What the fu..? That’s my Newcastle shirt!’ I was so happy to see it again.

