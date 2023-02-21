News

Dimitar Berbatov explains who he will be supporting on Sunday – Newcastle United v Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov has been talking about Sunday’s match.

Newcastle United meeting Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final with a 4.30pm kick-off.

Dimitar Berbatov declaring which team he will be ‘rooting for’ once the match kicks off.

Dimitar Berbatov speaking to BetFred about the 2023 Carabao Cup Final:

“I used to watch Newcastle United as a fan growing up because Alan Shearer used to play there and I adore him.

“In this case however, when it’s Manchester United versus Newcastle United, then I’m going to have to go with Manchester United to win the Carabao Cup.

“Finals are never easy and that’s especially the case in England.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the table or how you’re performing because when it’s a final, you pump yourself up and you go out there to win that trophy.

“It’s going to be a great final to watch and I’m going to be rooting for Manchester United for sure.”

Dimitar Berbatov speaking to FourFourTwo magazine back in September 2018:

“Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place.

“Smashing goals, smashing noses… he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.

“At first I supported Blackburn because Shearer was there, then Newcastle.

“My parents got me a Newcastle No.9 shirt because they knew I loved Shearer so much. I would sleep in it.

“Later I lost it, but I went to see my mum recently and she had a shirt for me.

“I said, ‘What the fu..? That’s my Newcastle shirt!’ I was so happy to see it again.

