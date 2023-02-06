Opinion

Didn’t used to hear what Billy from Byker was saying

A lot of Newcastle United fans are getting upset with a lot of Newcastle United fans.

However, is this really true though?

What I mean is, are the Newcastle United fans who are getting upset with their fellow supporters, seeing a full Toon Army of over the top critics, when in reality, it is actually a small disparate group of Toon Army foot soldiers?

A major debate has been sparked by the fallout from the latest drawn match, West Ham making it four draws in the last five Premier League matches for Newcastle United.

A lot of Newcastle United fans getting upset with those who they believe are over reacting and being overly negative.

The majority view appearing to be that of course it is frustrating not to win, especially after getting the lead and at home against what looked beatable opposition. However, these things happen and Newcastle missing key players, West Ham better than what their league position suggests, plus the diversion of getting to Wembley maybe always going to be an extra factor in making winning against the Hammers that little more difficult.

Newcastle United fans getting upset with those who are overly critical but we…Didn’t used to hear what Billy from Byker was saying (no offence to Billy or Byker, just a random choice, could easily be Gary from Gateshead, Norman from North Shields, Charlie from Cramlington, or Wally from Whitley Bay).

In the olden days (1990s, 2000s, even into the 2010s…), if Billy from Byker was sounding off about Newcastle United, you would only be hearing it if he happened to be also drinking in his local.

This online age means Billy from Byker can now sit quietly, or not so quietly, in his local and literally reach all around the globe with his over the top criticism of Eddie Howe, the players, the owners, whoever.

Whether that is on The Mag comments section, Twitter, or a multitude of other routes offered online.

It is intoxicating and addictive as well for some of these individuals, one Tweet could see Billy grabbing the attention of thousands of Newcastle fans, even tens of thousands, if he gets it right.

Plus of course, as we all know, when it comes to social media and the like, those wanting attention know that the more extreme you are with your comments / criticism, the more likely you are to get noticed. Most comments / tweets from a lot of people are either ultra positive or ultra negative, very few give an opinion that something was just middle of the road.

Yes, I know many of you will have heard first hand the odd person at the match or in the pub, coming out with over the top criticism of the draw against West Ham. However, I think in reality it is a very small minority of Newcastle United fans joining in with it.

Indeed, a number of times during this season, when Newcastle might not have been at their best, or ‘only’ got a draw, there has been a similar scenario. You see a lot of Newcastle United fans saying what a disgrace these other supporters are for unfairly slagging off Eddie and / or the boys, but when you actually try and find the comments they are referring to, it is needle in the haystack time. Even when you do see the over the top negative comments, you often look at them and regularly I’m not even convinced they are even Newcastle fans making the dubious comments. I often have a strong smell of mackem in my nostrils…

On the internet you can find anything you want to find, especially negative / depressing stuff.

We have always had a minority of Newcastle United fans who are only really happy when they have stuff to be unhappy about, reveling in telling you why such and such is rubbish, how they have always said etc etc.

I remember even during the 1990s Keegan days, if we won 4-1 or 5-1, there were (very!) off Newcastle United fans who after the game only wanted to talk about how KK’s defence had conceded a goal.

The other thing, especially these days, is that only a few people can make it appear online that there are far more of them than is reality. Both by being very active and also having multiple identities on Twitter, comments sections, wherever.

It is like graffiti, some neighbourhoods look like they have a full-time massive team of people working on defacing every building in the town / city they live in, when in reality only a handful, or even just one or two, can be responsible.

By all means take the battle to those who are putting out unfair criticism of Eddie Howe and / or his players, but at the same time keep it in perspective, usually there are far fewer Newcastle United fans out of order than you think you are seeing.

