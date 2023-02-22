Opinion

David James predicts the fate of Newcastle United and Liverpool in the remainder of this season

David James was with Liverpool for much of his career, seven years at Anfield from 1992-1999.

The goalkeeper then went on to play for the likes of Villa, West Ham, Man City, Portsmouth and Bristol City.

David James then spending part of the 2012/13 season at Bournemouth, playing 19 times, as Eddie Howe took the Cherries up into the Championship that season, finishing second in League One.

David James now speaking to The Games Cabin on who he believes are the favourites to win the Premier League title this season and who he predicts will finish in the top four:

Win the Premier League and finish top three / four:

“It’s so difficult to say and I don’t want to sound like a flag in the wind here, but Manchester United are probably the favourites at the moment to win the league with all the stuttering that Arsenal and Manchester City have been showing in recent weeks.

“Manchester United just seem to be cruising at the moment, however, as with Arsenal and Manchester City, every team’s run comes to an end, so there’s obviously a chance that Manchester United’s run will come to an end at some point. If that was to happen, then that will put the advantage back with Arsenal and Manchester City, who you’d expect to pick up some good form between now and the end of the season.

“Essentially, I believe those three teams will be in the top four at the end of the season.”

Finish top four:

“With regards to Newcastle United, Eddie Howe is a magnificent manager and along with Harry Redknapp, he’s the best manager I’ve ever had.

“If he and that squad can win the Carabao Cup final, then they would have done something that Newcastle, as a club, hasn’t done for 68 years and that’s winning a trophy.

“I’m not saying they would down tools for the rest of the season if they were to win the trophy, but for the last few weeks, that side has been focused on something that would elevate them to a hero status, which is more important than qualifying for the Champions League at the moment as there’s still a few months of the season to go.

“Regarding whether Newcastle will get into the top four, then a lot will depend on how the Carabao Cup final goes for them.”

Liverpool to take advantage?

“Over the last week, there’s been a big improvement from Liverpool in terms of results and performances. Going back to the Merseyside Derby, when Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino came onto the field, you could feel the excitement of the Liverpool fans as they have got two of their stars back.

“Virgil van Dijk has returned to the side too, so when you get these players back, you’re starting to look at the Liverpool side that went to the extremes last season and if Newcastle continue to slip, then Liverpool are in the best position to take advantage of it.”

“Fulham and Brighton are still there in the race. Tottenham, who knows what Tottenham are going to do? I don’t want to sound like a cliché pundit, but I saw them beat Manchester City one week and then saw them get smashed by Leicester City the following week. They’ve been the same all season, so the probability suggests that they’ll likely lose consecutive games on more than one occasion between now and the end of the season. In that case, you’re probably going to have to rule them out of the top four.

“Liverpool can get in there but it all depends on how Newcastle United get on in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.”

Amazing how you see so many pundits and others making so much of so few recent results.

Liverpool have actually only won two of their last six Premier League matches, losing three of them, then of course got hammered last night at home by Real Madrid, plus were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton.

Man Utd a similar story, only winning three of their last six Premier League games.

