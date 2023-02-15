Opinion

Dan Burn defence – Fire at will

Right, I come here today with my metaphorical tin hat on, ready for the slings and arrows that will inevitably come my way after stating what I’m about to.

Over the last few games I’ve seen some mild criticism of (Big) Dan Burn and whilst people are probably mostly honest in their assessment, the need for a defence of the player is needed.

Or at least some perspective and / or explanation.

Dan Burn is NOT a left back. He’s a centre back but is rather cleverly played at left back by Eddie Howe as to allow the marauding runs of Kieran Trippier on the right hand side, link up play with Miggy Almiron, and to complete the triangle, Bruno Guimaraes. It’s safe to say we’ve missed the Brazilian these last two games. His creativity is fantastic and his return in time for the Carabao Cup final will be vital.

However, as we’ve shipped the odd goal these last two games, it appears that Dan Burn has been at fault in some people’s eyes. Yes Bruno has been missing but it’s what goes on directly in front of Burn that interests me. Like I said at the start- Tin hat on.

My defence of Jacob Murphy is well known, my non-subscription to the aura and mysticism of Allan Saint-Maximin is also common knowledge and it’s this that I feel needs pointing out, when people try to pinpoint Dan Burn as some sort of moderate scapegoat recently.

Murphy isn’t going to be here long-term, he’s a steady and workmanlike player and it’s probably why Howe likes him. Crucially, he helps his full back out. Saint-Maximin, the enigma that he undoubtedly is, does NOT.

Both the last two games have seen Saint-Maximin start ahead of Murphy and this is where I feel the team has been a little unsure of itself, where previously we looked solid and tight. I think Dan Burn prefers the security of Murphy’s endeavour in front of him, where he probably feels a little less confident when Saint-Maximin roams forward.

This all reassures me that my opinion that ASM is a good choice as an impact player carries more than a little weight. The industry of Murphy starts the game, the flair and unpredictability of ASM can finish off opposing tired legs.

What to do? How to solve the problem?

If anyone is looking for me to nail my colours to the mast and say that I’d start Murphy against Liverpool, you’ll be disappointed. I’d start Anthony Gordon ahead of both Murphy and Saint-Maximin and in turn give the red half of Merseyside an extra distraction and target for ire on Saturday. I think that Gordon will provide the same sort of cover that Murphy does but also give a better outlet going forward. One thing’s for certain, he’ll be more disciplined than Maxi.

Anthony Gordon can’t play in the cup final so it makes best sense to give him the full 90 minutes against Liverpool, then maybe taking him off to give Saint-Maximin some minutes late on if necessary.

As for Sunday week against Manchester United (whilst checking the tin hat is still on), I’d keep Allan Saint-Maximin as a great option from the bench and start Jacob Murphy in front of Dan Burn at Wembley.

Fire at will people, fire at will..

