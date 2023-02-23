Opinion

Cup or Champions League? Ask me on Monday…

It would be almost remiss of me as a Newcastle United fan, to not post something before the big match on Sunday.

I know just how much some of you need to blow off steam.

So with the aim of making sure everybody is in the right frame of mind for the final on Sunday, here goes.

Many years ago, before security devices like RF tags, a school mate walked into a shop in Eldon Square, and tried to half inch a pair of jeans by walking out of the changing room wearing them.

He might have got away with it, but he was wearing them on top of his own trousers, with the labels dangling outside his pants. Not the smartest move.

We’ll get back to this later.

There’s always more than one way to look at things

For instance, the glass half empty kind of person might say that Newcastle have now lost two league matches this season, while the glass half full individual might prefer to tell us that Liverpool are the only team to have beaten us – even if it was twice!

Both statements are correct, but the positive / negative bias is different.

Then, of course, there are those who are on a totally different wavelength, and believe in things like telepathy, ghosts and statistics, who might, without in any way distorting the facts, opt towards stating that it has taken Eddie Howe 197 days to achieve what Steve Bruce managed in only six, making Bruce statistically the better manager by a magnitude of 32.83 (with the 3 recurring).

This is statistically true, even though you may have left out the fact that the achievement we are talking about is losing two games from the start of a season.

There was a lot of talk, the last month or so, about whether as a Newcastle United fan, you would prefer a trophy or qualification for the Champions League this season.

Apart from the obvious “why can’t we have both?” I would have to go for the trophy win and worry about the Champions League later. We currently don’t have the depth in the squad to allow us to take on the extra games next season at that level of competition but if we “settled” for the League Cup this time round, that would give us three more transfer windows to make sure that once we’ve qualified for the Champions League we don’t have to depend on the likes of Murphy to see us through.

As an interesting aside, a full premier programme and finals in all three cups, is a total of 74 games.

Anyway, come back and ask me the same question on Monday morning.

Goalkeeper

I would like to drag you back to something you may remember from a previous article.

As someone who only ever played as a goalkeeper I probably have what some might consider a warped outlook compared to the majority, though not quite as far out there as telepathy, ghosts and statistics.

As I said previously, while praise was being flung from all directions towards Nick Pope for the clean sheets and miserly Goals Against figures, I personally prefer to remember that much of that was due to the almost superhuman efforts put into defence by the other 10 players in the team.

How many times have we seen Miggy taking the ball out of defence, or Longstaff, or even Maxi?

I would never suggest that Pope did not do his bit, but let’s not get too disheartened here, because the England player has been banned for the final. The rules are quite clear. He knew what he was doing and his red card was fully in accordance with those rules.

You leave those labels dangling and you’re going to get caught.

If our defence just carry on doing what they’ve been doing, and the likes of Bruno, Miggy, ASM and Joelinton all turn up on the day, we could put Matt Ritchie in goal and come away with a result.

While I appreciate that Gordon is cup-tied, I just want to take the opportunity to mention that that he reminds me a lot of Miggy when he first arrived from the MLS. There’s a lot of speed there but the decision making could be improved and he needs to put some time in on the training ground just banging balls into the net.

Let’s hope Howe can work his magic on the youngster.

Buying back the land opposite the Gallowgate end

Going back to the big news earlier this month and the purchase by Saudi Arabia PIF of the land opposite the Gallowgate end, I feel the need to toss in my two penn’orth here by saying that I don’t think the expansion of the Gallowgate end is the way forward.

How many extra seats would we get out of it, and once we have them, where do we go from there?

When we have claims that we could fill a seventy or even eighty thousand seater stadium, is it worth even considering sixty two or sixty three thousand?

Yes, I realise there’s talk of the possibility of standing areas, but rest assured that the Health and Safety police will make sure that the number of fans on the terraces remains the same, regardless of their stance.

Saudi Arabia PIF must be swinging for the bleachers here, with a massive stadium on the cards, and the Strawberry Place purchase just being a way to maintain SJP’s presence in the city, with the possibility of something like a fan zone, or fan village to generate more revenue.

If you know you are buying a new car, why would you spend a fortune putting new wheels on it?

