News

Could Newcastle United do late appeal on Nick Pope red card to allow him to play in Carabao Cup Final?

As you are no doubt aware, Nick Pope was red carded midway through the first half on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United having to play the remaining 70+ minutes of the game against Liverpool with 10 men.

It also means of course that Nick Pope picks up a suspension and misses the League Cup Final on Sunday, as red cards carry across the different domestic competitions.

The only positive is that as it wasn’t violent conduct, it is a one match rather than three match ban.

I have seen one theory put forward as to how Nick Pope could potentially still play in the Carabao Cup Final.

That theory is that Newcastle United could wait until Friday before appealing, which would then, so the theory goes, mean no time to hear the appeal before Sunday. This allowing Nick Pope to still play in the Carabao Cup Final and then if he lost his appeal when eventually held, it would be a Premier League match (or matches) he’d miss, rather than this chance of silverware.

There is only one small problem with this cunning theory.

A Premier League club can indeed lodge an appeal for wrongful dismissal with the FA, who will then review the evidence via an independent regulatory commission and potentially overturn the decision and cancel any suspension.

However…any appeal against a red card must be lodged within two days of the incident.

Not sure why anybody would actually believe that a club would be allowed to wait all week and then on the eve of any match, put in an appeal to then allow them to play the immediate match, then take any punishment later. Apart from of course the obvious, that some Newcastle United fans are so desperate to want to believe this to be the case.

Newcastle United could of course appeal today, if they haven’t already.

However, if the FA deem an appeal to be ‘frivolous’, then the suspension can be increased.

Whilst the punishment of missing a cup final is clearly incredibly harsh, when considering what Nick Pope did to prompt that ban.

By the letter of the law it looks absolutely pointless to make any appeal, as surely zero chance of any such appeal succeeding, you would only be inviting that greater punishment and Nick Pope likely to miss the away game at Man City the following weekend.

