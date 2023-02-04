News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Saint-Maximin, Trippier, Botman all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping for a win and make it 16 PL games unbeaten.

A victory would guarantee staying third in the table.

Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

So the only change is ASM in for the suspended Bruno.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Anderson, Murphy

Anthony Gordon will surely make his Newcastle United debut from the bench sometime during the match.

No Alexander Isak though after the concussion concerns from Tuesday.

Martin Dubravka returns to the bench after having been cup-tied, plus Karl Darlow off to Hull on loan.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

