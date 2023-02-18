News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Anderson, Almiron, Trippier, Isak, all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping for a win and make it 18 PL games unbeaten.

A victory would ensure Newcastle United remain top four after this weekend.

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Isak

So only the one change for Newcastle United, Elliot Anderson in for the injured Joe Willock.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy

Good to see Callum Wilson return to the matchday squad and along with Anthony Gordon, offers Eddie Howe a couple of very positive options off the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

