Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Isak, Willock, Schar, Burn all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping for a win and make it 17 PL games unbeaten.

A victory would see Newcastle United move back up to third in the table.

Bruno Guimaraes serving the second game of his three match suspension.

Alexander Isak though back available after missing the West Ham game due to concussion protocols.

Newcastle fans also wondering if Anthony Gordon would get his first start for NUFC.

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Isak

Just the one change, with Alexander Isak starting in place of Callum Wilson.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reporting that Wilson didn’t travel, the number nine has a knock but nothing serious according to Downie.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Anderson, Murphy, (L) Miley

Jamaal Lascelles is missing from today’s squad as well.

Anthony Gordon has to settle for a place amongst the subs again.

Whilst 17 year-old Lewis Miley is on the bench as well.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

