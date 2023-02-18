Confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United – Jurgen Klopp makes single change
The Liverpool team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.
Jurgen Klopp hoping his mid-table side can launch a late assault on the Champions League places.
A win would take Liverpool to within six points of Newcastle and with a game in and.
However, defeat at St James’ Park would see Eddie Howe’s side with a 12 points advantage over Jurgen Klopp’s team.
The confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United :
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
OUT
Matip
IN
Van Dijk
Subs:
Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Phillips
Jurgen Klopp making one change.
The confirmed Newcastle United team v Liverpool and subs are below :
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Isak
SUBS:
Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy
