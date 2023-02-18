News

Confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United – Jurgen Klopp makes single change

The Liverpool team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp hoping his mid-table side can launch a late assault on the Champions League places.

A win would take Liverpool to within six points of Newcastle and with a game in and.

However, defeat at St James’ Park would see Eddie Howe’s side with a 12 points advantage over Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United :

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

OUT

Matip

IN

Van Dijk

Subs:

Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Phillips

Jurgen Klopp making one change.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Liverpool and subs are below :

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Isak

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy

