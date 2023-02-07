Opinion

Cold hard evidence – Reports of Newcastle United demise slightly premature

Newcastle United crumbling as this Premier League season reaches the crunch?

I think a little premature for those hoping to see Eddie Howe’s team fall away from their current top four position.

They have picked up a habit of drawing a little too often with four in the last six Premier League games, very reminiscent of a run of five draws in six PL matches at the start of the season after beating Forest in the opening game.

I remember back then, there was a big ongoing debate.

Plenty of Newcastle United fans were pointing to the underlying statistics AND what they saw with their own eyes, match after match NUFC the better team but just not quite able to turn that into wins.

Since the return of (club) football after the Qatar World Cup, this is what the underlying statistics are telling us in the six Premier League matches played since that tournament (In each case the stats are NUFC first):

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 (Possession 40% v 60%, Shots 12 v 8, Shots on target 5 v 2, Corners 5 v 5)

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 (Possession 59% v 41%, Shots 16 v 8, Shots on target 5 v 1, Corners 9 v 3)

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 (Possession 33% v 67%, Shots 8 v 17, Shots on target 1 v 4, Corners 5 v 5)

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 (Possession 62% v 38%, Shots 20 v 5, Shots on target 5 v 0, Corners 10 v 5)

Palace 0 Newcastle 0 (Possession 61% v 39%, Shots 16 v 6, Shots on target 7 v 1, Corners 15 v 3)

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 (Possession 63% v 37%, Shots 8 v 10, Shots on target 2 v 1, Corners 4 v 2)

If we put all of the above together:

NUFC have scored 5 goals and conceded 1, averaged 53% possession in these last six PL matches and accumulated 80 shots v 54 for the opposition, 25 on target v 9 for the opposition, then 48 corners to 23 for the opposition.

Indeed, if you take out the 0-0 draw at league leaders Arsenal, where Newcastle United became the only Premier League team not to concede a goal nor lose, in the other five post-World Cup PL games…

NUFC have scored 5 goals and conceded 1, averaged 57% possession in these five PL matches and accumulated 72 shots v 37 for the opposition, 24 on target v 5 for the opposition, then 43 corners to 18 for the opposition.

The reality is that since the World Cup, Newcastle United have been (with the exception of Arsenal) the dominant team in matches, with more possession, twice as many shots, five times as many shots on target and more than twice as many corners.

Just like early in the season when good form wasn’t bringing wins but eventually did deliver the victories, Newcastle United just have to keep it going and the results will follow. Especially with both Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak set to be available to start, with Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett also due back shortly, from suspension and injury.

The longer data shows the last 14 Premier League games have produced 32 points.

The last 12 Premier League matches have seen Newcastle United concede only three goals.

Nick Pope keeping clean sheers in nine of the last twelve PL games.

When you actually take all ten games (Premier League and Carabao Cup) since the Qatar World Cup when Newcastle United have played their best available team (excluding Sheff Wed in the FA Cup when eight changes were made), this has been the form / stats:

Played 10 Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 2

Honestly, does this sound like a Newcastle United team that are now falling apart?

The cold hard evidence.

Reports of Newcastle United demise are very slightly premature.

