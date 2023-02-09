News

Club release key information and advice for Newcastle United fans going to Wembley

Newcastle United fans with only 17 days to wait now.

The Carabao Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday 26 February.

For Newcastle United fans (image above, Wembley way in 1999 when NUFC last reached a cup final) the excitement building, hoping to see Manchester United defeated and Eddie Howe to bring the first silverware to Tyneside since 1969…

Newcastle United official announcement to Newcastle United fans going to the Carabao Cup Final – 9 February 2023:

‘Wembley Stadium has issued some key information for all Newcastle United supporters planning on attending this year’s Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, 26th February.

Strict adherence to the advice will ensure Wembley is a safe environment for all visitors on the day and give fans the opportunity to make the most of their visit.

Tickets

Tickets for this fixture are expected to sell-out. Anyone without a ticket should not travel to the game. All tickets are strictly non-transferable and are not available to distribute to other supporters.

Fans with tickets are advised to check they are seated in the appropriate area of the stadium. Any supporter who is identified in opposition areas will be ejected from the stadium for breaching the FA’s ground regulations and be subject to Newcastle United’s own club sanctions process.

No-street-drinking zone

Since 2022 Brent Council, and its partners, have enforced a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area for ALL events at Wembley Stadium. This is part of the current Public Space Order Protection in place around the stadium on event days. More information on the order can be found here.

Fans drinking on Olympic Way and the surrounding streets ahead of the Carabao Cup final will be asked to hand over their alcohol and enforcement action may be considered.

Supporters wanting alcohol before the game should head for the licensed bars or restaurants in the area or make their way to the dedicated fan zones outside the stadium.

Newcastle United fan zone

The Newcastle United Fan Zone is located to the west of the stadium on Arena Square.

The fan zone offers supporters the chance to enjoy a drink, including alcohol, food, a DJ and are the perfect place to soak up the pre-match party atmosphere.

The fan zone will be open from 13.00 and stop serving alcohol one hour before kick-off (16.30).

Supporters will need to present a valid stadium ticket to enter the area which has a limited capacity. The stadium’s bag policy (see below) also applies to anyone visiting the fan zone.

Pyrotechnics

The use of pyrotechnics, flares and smoke devices inside or outside Wembley Stadium is illegal and prohibited. Anyone caught carrying or using pyrotechnical equipment inside the stadium will be immediately ejected from the stadium, banned from future events and dealt with by police. Those caught using pyrotechnic equipment anywhere outside of the stadium will be in breach of the PSPO order and face enforcement action.

Travel advice

By National Rail

Supporters are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid disappointment or delay to their travel.

Heading to the game: London North Eastern Rail operate direct services from Newcastle Central to London Kings Cross. The average train journey from Newcastle takes around 3 hours 30 minutes direct. Supporters can interchange at Kings Cross for London Underground and bus services to Wembley Stadium. Please factor additional travel across London into your travel time /costs.

Travelling home: There are likely to be limited services back to Newcastle after the game, with the last, current, scheduled departure from London Kings Cross at 21.47. Additional services may be added in the run up to the final, but please do check National Rail Enquiries for the latest up-to-date information.

Please allow for longer journey times from Wembley Stadium to Kings Cross after the game, due to crowd safety controls for safe station access. Fans are asked to leave the ground promptly and avoid opting for the last train of the day.

London Underground

Wembley Stadium benefits from easy access to three rail / London Underground stations. These are:

· Wembley Stadium station

· Wembley Central station

· Wembley Park station

Supporters should plan to arrive at Wembley stations no later than one hour prior to kick-off, to allow sufficient time to walk to and enter the stadium. Spectators are advised to check the National Rail Enquiries and TfL websites on event day for real-time travel information and status updates.

By Car

Event day parking at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be booked in advance via the Wembley Official Parking website. Please book early to avoid disappointment. Any vehicles which do not pre-book will not be granted access to the stadium car parks. Customers are advised to park via the official car parks only.

Blue badge parking is available for ticketholders with accessibility needs and this can also be booked directly through the Wembley Official Parking website. For any further accessibility requirements, please review Wembley Stadium’s Access Information page, or visit the Guest support portal.

By Coach

National Express is the official coach partner to Wembley Stadium. National Express drop off at the stadium from over 50 locations around the UK making it the easiest and most convenient way to travel to Wembley. To book a National Express service for the Carabao Cup Final visit the National Express website or call 08717 81 81 81.

Disabled supporters

Wembley Stadium is a welcoming and inclusive venue for all guests with access requirements. There are 310 places for wheelchair users, each with a personal assistant/companion seat. The stadium also provides a range of services for guests with specialist access requirements including a shuttle service from Wembley Park Station. More information can be found here.

Stadium access

Hospitality (Club Wembley) turnstiles will open three hours before kick-off and general admission turnstiles will open two hours before kick-off. Please arrive early at the stadium to allow enough time for necessary security checks, including enhanced searches and bag checks.

Children (14 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of two will not be permitted into the stadium.

Restricted bag policy

Wembley Stadium operates a restricted bag policy. Each person can only bring one small bag into the stadium, and it must not be bigger than A4 size:

Height: 297mm (11.7 inches)

Width: 210mm (8.27 inches)

Depth: 210mm (8.27 inches)

Please note, this means the overall bag size – bags that are half-full and folded over to reduce their size will not be accepted. Anyone carrying bags that do not meet the criteria above will not be allowed into the stadium. A full list of prohibited items can be found here.

Persistent standing

Persistent standing during a match at Wembley Stadium is strictly forbidden (unless with a ticket for the safe standing area) and may result in ejection from the ground. Persistent standing not only compromises crowd safety, but also affects the matchday experience of fellow spectators, especially children and elderly people.

Anti-social and discriminatory behaviour

Wembley Stadium operates a zero-tolerance policy on any form of anti-social and discriminatory behaviour. If you witness any anti-social or discriminatory behaviour on the day, text HELP to 66566 or contact your nearest steward.

Food and drink

Wembley Stadium offers an extensive range of food and drinks inside the stadium – more information is available here.

Wembley Stadium offers an extensive range of food and drinks inside the stadium – more information is available here.


