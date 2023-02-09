News

Club answer questions from Newcastle United fans about allocation of tickets for Wembley and away games

For Newcastle United fans, tickets are a massive issue.

Particularly for those who don’t have / get one…

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley has brought this into sharp focus.

The club have now responded to questions put forward by Newcastle United fans via NUST.

NUST update to members – 9 February 2023

Ticketing Questions Put to Club – Wembley and away tickets

Newcastle United have reached their first final in 24 years. What is clear to the Board of the Trust is that ticketing issues and queries are the most important matters to many Trust members. Periods 1 to 3 of Wembley ticket sales have now taken place and the club have clarified a number of matters, but during the last few days the Trust has been still been seeking answers to the questions asked by our Members.

With this in mind the Board has spoken to Newcastle United and we are pleased to report that the club have provided answers to questions raised by members on ticketing.

Member Question: For Wembley, is there any chance tickets will actually go down to periods 4,5 and 6? Or are they only periods that will take place if tickets don’t sell out in each previous tier?

Answer from NUFC: Each period is guaranteed to take place.

Trust analysis: The club is seeking to ensuring some members and non-members (with purchase history) will receive tickets in their attempt to ensure a range of fans have access to Wembley. The vast majority of tickets will go to season ticket holders. Periods 4-6 seem to be ballots so not every qualifying applicant will receive tickets, unlike in periods 1-3 where tickets are guaranteed if you qualify and purchase through the cub site in your allocated period time slot.

Member Question: Why are less and less tickets for away games going on sale to season ticket holders? Are they holding back more tickets for corporate than they used to?

Answer from NUFC: As you can appreciate, demand for away ticket allocations during this season is significantly higher from fans. We can confirm that there have been no changes in the allocation of 10% made available to staff, players, and corporate ticket holders for away matches.

For specific matches this season, like Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United, the away fan capacity at Selhurst Park was reduced by roughly a couple of hundred seats. This was a local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) issue rather than a decision made by Crystal Palace in isolation, and therefore it wasn’t something we were able to influence. This now applies to all clubs visiting the ground moving forward.

There have been instances during this season where there has been an increased uptake from players wanting their families to attend a game. In addition, and in the interests of being transparent, permanent full-time staff are now able to apply to purchase a ticket on a balloted basis from a very small allocation of tickets.

As you might expect, lots of our staff work home matches but are not able to watch the match itself. This scheme gives our hard-working people the chance to enjoy watching the team they work so hard to support behind the scenes, and I hope you would agree this is a worthy addition. Rest assured, this takes only a small number of tickets.

Please be assured that our fans are at the heart of the club and we will always look to ensure our loyal supporters are rewarded with access to as many away match tickets as possible whilst supporting our other matchday commitments.

We hope the above clarifications help NUST members with the queries they have raised with us, many thanks to Newcastle United for their prompt engagement on these matters and their transparency on these issues.

The Mag analysis

I am guessing the big thing to come out of the above for Newcastle United fans was this question and answer…

Member Question: For Wembley, is there any chance tickets will actually go down to periods 4,5 and 6? Or are they only periods that will take place if tickets don’t sell out in each previous tier?

Answer from NUFC: Each period is guaranteed to take place.

Basically, for those in Priority One, Two and Three, it was clear everybody with that qualifying criteria was guaranteed a ticket if applying on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, four, five and six (and seven) were described as ballots.

Priority four was for those with a season ticket who had attended one or two home cup matches this season.

Priority five was for those with a season ticket who had attended no home cup games this season.

Priority six was for those with a membership who had been to at least one home cup game this season.

Priority seven: ‘Supporters with a previous purchase history that have attended at least one home Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign.’

I think the overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans assumed that Priority four ballot would see all remaining unsold tickets becoming available after the first three periods, if enough to go around, then all would get them who applied for the ballot. If not enough tickets, then names drawn out of the hat and some getting them, some not.

If more fans applying for Priority four ballot than there were tickets left, then none available for Priority five ballot.

Nor for members in Priority six ballot, nor Priority seven.

With Newcastle United stating ‘Each period is guaranteed to take place’ this then appears to mean at least some tickets have been ring fenced to be available for each of the three ballots.

As if it was the case that there were more tickets available than season ticket holders, there would have been surely no ballots for some in P4 and P5.

(To join thousands of other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

