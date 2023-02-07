News

Christian Atsu rescued from collapsed building after earthquake in Turkey – Ghana FA confirm

Monday brought very concerning news concerning Christian Atsu.

Media in Turkey reporting that the former Newcastle United winger was one of the many people missing, after huge earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.

However, it appears to be great news now on Christian Atsu, with media in both Turkey and Ghana reporting that the former Newcastle player has been pulled from under rubble and taken to hospital.

It is often difficult in these situations to know what to believe when updates are posted, especially on social media.

With indeed Hatayspor (the club Atsu now plays for) having had to come out and state a number of times in the 24+ hours since the earthquakes happened, that a number of these claimed updates were untrue, concerning Christian Atsu having allegedly been rescued.

It does appear now though (8.30am UK time) that there are so many widespread reports giving the same / similar details, that we can believe Christian Atsu has been successfully found and rescued from under the rubble of the building he was in, which collapsed when the earthquakes hit. The reporting on the injuries Atsu has suffered vary to a certain degree but thankfully none of the media are reporting them as life threatening.

When the news broke first on Monday morning, it was reported that Christian Atsu had been on the ninth floor of a building which collapsed, along with nine other players and two Hatayspor club officials. That initial reporting said that three players and one official have been quickly rescued.

Hatayspor manager Mustafa Ozat reported by the Independent, speaking about Christian Atsu and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut:

“Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries.

“Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.

“Hatay was deeply affected.

“We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey is also reported to have confirmed Christian Atsu has been rescued:

JUST IN : Christian Atsu has been found – Francisca Ashitey-Odunton (Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey) confirms! #AsaaseABS pic.twitter.com/Of2w7HzdeL — Asaase 99.5 (@asaaseradio995) February 7, 2023

Our thoughts with Christian Atsu’s family and friends, hoping that positive news will be heard shortly.

Now the Ghana FA have also confirmed Christian Atsu has been rescued from the collapsed building:

Update: We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 7, 2023

Over 5,000 people are already confirmed to have died in the region (southern Turkey / northern Syria) and your heart goes out to their loved ones as well.

Now, just as importantly, the race is on to try and deal with the humanitarian crisis which is developing for those who have survived the earthquakes but desperately need the help of everybody around the world, to help them deal with the appalling devastation. So many people now literally with a fight to survive and with weather conditions so challenging to start with, transport links and general infrastructure in the region have been absolutely wrecked by the earthquakes.

The Red Cross are just one of the organisations who are mobilising as much help as possible for those affected by the earthquakes, here at The Mag we have made a donation on behalf of all our readers, please go HERE if you would like to add a personal donation to help further.

