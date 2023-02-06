News

Christian Atsu reported missing after earthquake in Turkey – Newcastle United fans hoping for positive news

Very concerning news concerning Christian Atsu.

Media in Turkey reporting that the former Newcastle United winger is one of the many people missing, after a huge earthquake struck the region.

Christian Atsu spent five years at St James’ Park after initially signing on loan in summer 2016 for Rafa Benitez.

Atsu playing his part in the promotion as champions and then helping to stabilise Newcastle United in the Premier League.

When leaving in June 2021, Christian Atsu made clear (see below) just how much he had loved his time on Tyneside.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports – 6 February 2023:

“Reports in Turkey claiming former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is missing and presumed trapped under rubble following this morning’s huge earthquake in Turkey.

“Atsu had just yesterday scored a 97th minute winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa.”

Christian Atsu even scored free kick yesterday, still praying for him🙏🏽❤️pic.twitter.com/RHkMcTnWWS — Formula🌵 (@1realFormula) February 6, 2023

Our thoughts with Christian Atsu’s family and friends, hoping that positive news will be heard shortly.

Christian Atsu via his social media – 1 June 2021:

“When I arrived in Newcastle almost five years ago I was made to feel welcome from the start, by everyone at the club and especially by the fans.

“I grew to love the city and my young family feel very at home here.

“Sadly, the time has now come for me to leave the club, so I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who is part of the Newcastle Utd family.

“Thank you to the Toon Army fans, a lot of whom I’ve met around the city.

“I will never forget my time in the North East and for sure I will follow the results every week.

“Thank you my geordie staff, players and fans, it’s been a pleasure!”

