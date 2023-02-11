News

Christian Atsu partner appeals for help

Christian Atsu is still missing after the earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

The former Newcastle United player was in one of the many buildings that collapsed and whilst some of his Hatayspor teammates and club officials were quickly rescued / located.

Christian Atsu and others though, are still unaccounted for.

Now the player’s partner, who still lives in Newcastle, has appealed for more help to be provided, for the equipment to be made available that can get to those still buried beneath the collapsed building.

BBC report – 11 February 2023:

The partner of footballer Christian Atsu, who has been missing since the earthquake in Turkey on Monday, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where he was living.

It was reported Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, was rescued from a building “with injuries”.

But a day later his agent later confirmed his whereabouts are unknown.

“I still pray, and believe that he is alive,” Claire Rupio, who lives in Newcastle, UK, told BBC News.

Rupio says conflicting reports about his whereabouts have been “confusing” and “quite shocking”, revealing their children heard on the radio that he will still missing.

She said: “I appeal for the Hatayspor club, the Turkish authorities, and the British government, to send out the equipment to get people out of the rubble – especially my partner and father of my children.

“They need the equipment to get them out – they can’t get that deep without the equipment. And time is running out.”

More than 21,000 people have died in southern Turkey and northern Syria since the earthquake and aftershocks that followed.

Atsu – together with Taner Savut, the sporting director of Atsu’s club Hatayspor – has not been seen since Monday’s quake.

On Tuesday, Hatayspor’s vice-president told Turkish media that Atsu had been found alive, but on Wednesday other figures from the club, as well as Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere said they had not been able to confirm this.

Rupio said that the agent is now in Turkey and attempting to get to the building in Hatay that Atsu is inside.

Sechere tweeted on Thursday: “The situation remains the same, Christian Atsu is yet to be found. Unless I see Christian, or speak with him, I have no further updates.”

“They know where the building is, and they’re trying their best to rescue everybody,” added Rupio.

“They know there are people still trapped under the rubble, but the problem is that they don’t have the equipment necessary to get them out.

“So he’s still missing, and we don’t know where he is.”

Rupio last spoke to Atsu on Saturday morning. She described the inaccurate news from the club about Atsu having been rescued as “quite shocking.”

“The club were confirming that he was found and was alive and taken to hospital, and 11 hours later my children had to hear from the radio that they still did not know where he is,” she said.

“I know that his agent is there, and trying their best to find him. He will obviously bring me the news that I can trust, if he sees him or speaks to him. Everything is quite confusing.”

Latest reports give a figure of over 21,000 people already confirmed to have died in the region (southern Turkey / northern Syria) and your heart goes out to their loved ones as well.

The race is on to try and deal with the humanitarian crisis which is developing for those who have survived the earthquakes but desperately need the help of everybody around the world, to help them deal with the appalling devastation. So many people now literally with a fight to survive and with weather conditions so challenging to start with, transport links and general infrastructure in the region have been absolutely wrecked by the earthquakes.

The Red Cross are just one of the organisations who are mobilising as much help as possible for those affected by the earthquakes, here at The Mag we made a donation on Tuesday on behalf of all our readers, please go HERE if you would like to add a personal donation to help further.

