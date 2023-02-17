Transfer Market

Chris Wood permanent deal appearance trigger made public along with transfer fee

A year after joining Newcastle United, Chris Wood moved out on loan to Nottingham Forest last month (January 2023).

Eddie Howe bringing the striker in when Newcastle looked relegation certainties and the Kiwi was one of the players who played a key role in the survival, then eventual respectability by the end of May 2022.

The 15 Premier League games Chris Wood started in 2021/22 for NUFC, brought a remarkable 29 points, the other 23 PL matches seeing only 20 points accumulated.

When leaving last month, the Newcastle United announcement (see below) stated ‘Chris Wood has joined fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent.’

Now we have seen an exclusive from The Times, with Martin Hardy revealing the permanent deal appearance trigger, along with the transfer fee.

The man from The Times says that Chris Wood needed to make only three starts for Forest to trigger the ‘obligation’ clause.

The 31 year old started Forest’s draw against Bournemouth, win over Leeds and defeat to Fulham last weekend.

Last Saturday’s start at Craven Cottage means that Chris Wood will now definitely become a Nottingham Forest player once the summer transfer window opens, having started three games.

The Times state that Newcastle United are now guaranteed to receive £15m for the striker, though no mention as to whether that includes the loan fee, or whether that will be on top.

Chris Wood’s is one of 30 players who have signed for Forest since their promotion less than a year ago, Jonjo Shelvey another of the 30.

Newcastle United official announcement – 20 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has joined fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Wood joined the Magpies from Burnley in January 2022 and helped Eddie Howe’s side to move from the relegation places last season to an eventual 11th-placed finish – scoring vital goals in matches against Southampton and Fulham.

The 31-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions for United this season, scoring on three occasions.

Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Chris for the rest of the season.’

