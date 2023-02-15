Opinion

Chelsea now start pushing for closed leagues – No Promotion or relegation

Chelsea got new owners back in May 2022.

Fair to say that these nine months that have followed have been ‘interesting’ to say the least.

Chelsea have created plenty of headlines as their American owners pursue a full-on agenda.

They paid £2.5bn to buy the club and at the same time pledged to invest another £1.75bn.

Something that they clearly intend to do very very quickly, judging by their money no object spending in the two transfer windows so far.

With their long-term strategy obviously to make money, fans of Newcastle United and every other club wondering just how the Chelsea owners think this will be possible, if they are intent on spending so much.

Unless they have discovered oil underneath Stamford Bridge…just how are they going to eventually recoup all of these billions that they are spending and then bank profit on top of that?

Well, in America they have very different ideas on how to run sport.

Maybe we are now seeing the first indication of exactly how the Chelsea owners might think they can get access to riches that are still yet unimagined for the already richest in the Premier League.

Emma Hayes is the manager of the Chelsea Women’s team, she has now told The Athletic that she is open to the idea of the Women’s Super League becoming a closed / franchised league, the same clubs year on year, no chance of eventual promotion to the top level for the Newcastle United Women’s side and many others who aspire to reach the top…

“I have worked in (a franchise league) in the United States.

“I like the idea of relegation and promotion from a traditional perspective but it doesn’t mean we should be hamstrung by it.

“We should be open about it.

I’ve seen the successes of promoting franchise type leagues and the consistency that can place in running it…We should be open to everything.”

Maybe this is only Emma Hayes’ personal view.

Maybe there has never ever been any discussion at Chelsea about wanting to bring in closed leagues, since the new owners arrived.

Maybe the new Chelsea owners just want what is best for English football, whether it is the men’s or women’s game.

Maybe these Chelsea owners would never ever push to make changes that the overwhelming number of football fans would never agree with.

Well, we certainly know what was the case under the previous Chelsea ownership.

The Roman Abramovich regime very happy to get in line behind the initiative from the American owners at both Liverpool and Man Utd who were the main advocates in trying to change voting rights for the Premier League, which would have seen the ‘big six’ give themselves extra voting rights in order to push through any major future changes, even if a majority of other Premier League clubs were against them.

A massive backlash forced these disgraced six PL clubs to shelve their plans but only months later they came back with an April 2021 plan, getting together with their friends in mainland Europe to try and force through a European Super League. A Super League where none of the clubs founding it would need to qualify…

It has been an increasing worry for many, the ever increasing number of Premier League clubs having American ownership. If they end up with enough voting power and influence, would there be anything to prevent them making the Premier League a closed league, ending promotion and relegation for good?

Coming back to the Chelsea owners and changes that could potentially see the most powerful / richest Premier League clubs, including them, have even more power and more money.

One of the ways to do so, would of course be if there were changes made to how the Premier League TV money is distributed. At the moment the split is pretty decent, generally seen as the most fair of all the major European leagues. You might question why would other clubs who aren’t part of the self-appointed elite, vote for a closed league, knowing that this would be the intention, for the very richest to get even richer? Well, if you happened to be in the Premier League at that particular time and you are a club expected to be a relegation contender, if you are offered a route to becoming a guaranteed permanent PL member then little wonder if you considered it, or quite possibly jumped at the chance.

Another route for the richest clubs to make far far more money, that has regularly cropped up in the past, is that instead of having collectively bargaining when it comes to selling the rights to Premier League matches, you would instead have each club able to sell individual rights, for at least a number of their PL matches.

The reasoning (for those with most to gain…) being that say Man U v Liverpool is responsible for generating £xxxxxxxx in worldwide rights that is currently shared by all 20 clubs as part of the overall agreement more or less fairly, whilst Bournemouth v Southampton generates £x which is also currently shared more or less fairly amongst all 20 PL clubs as part of the overarching agreement.

How much more would Man U, Liverpool, even…Chelsea, be worth, if they totally controlled TV rights to many of their matches?

Interesting, to say the least, to see what does happen at Chelsea as we move on. However, as things stand currently, with how football is ran, how the Premier League and Champions League operate, even with the bias already in place to how some clubs get more than others, I simply don’t see how the Chelsea owners can ever dream of getting back the money they have already splashed out, never mind the further cash they clearly intend to lay out, nor the future profit on top of all that which they hope to make.

Beyond doubt, we are going to see more plans emerge in the months / years to come, along similar lines to these recent attempts to change football forever, whether that is along the European Super League lines, or something even closer to home.

