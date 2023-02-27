Opinion

Certain Newcastle United players will surely now know their time at the club is drawing to a close

What could have turned out to be a Geordie fairytale, eventually ended up becoming a mackem wet dream.

The word ‘disappointed’ doesn’t even sum up this latest setback up, and as I left Tynemouth Club shaking my head after the final whistle, it was only the cold night air that finally helped me gain a little perspective.

Yes we had been beaten by an average at best Manchester United side. I also thought we went to sleep in the quarter of an hour before half-time.

The opportunity for quick silverware after our dramatic turnaround since the takeover has now passed us by.

Certain Newcastle United players will also surely know that their time at the club is drawing to a close.

I dearly hope that we can start winning again once our league campaign resumes and don’t really care if it’s Manchester City next on the horizon.

Now is the time to unleash our two big money signings, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, and if that means Callum Wilson and Alain Saint-Maximin have to be forfeited, well so be it.

Some may well ask if I’m glad we got to Wembley?

Well, the build up off the pitch was good prior to Nick Pope’s sending off.

Our league form though has recently seen more draws than wins. We have to quickly pick ourselves up if we have any aspirations of a Champions League push.

Our fans at Wembley did us proud as usual and the glory-hunters in the red were resoundingly second best.

I personally will pick myself up in no time, because adversity has always been the name of the game, in my fifty years plus as a Newcastle United supporter.

Before yesterday’s game I had to listen to the prophets of doom and had abruptly put them in check. I have never seen the point in reaching a Cup Final and believing we were bound to lose.

Now we have, there is no gaurantees we will be in a final anytime soon to set the record straight.

The only silver lining is in the knowledge that Newcastle United are on an upward trajectory and way ahead of schedule under our new ownership.

So lets all put this season’s Carabao / League Cup journey to bed, because there is no good in dwelling on what might have been.

We lost our only previous League Cup Final on the 28th of February 1976,when I was supposed to be celebrating my birthday. I’ll be damn sure that this latest Wembley defeat will not hamper my birthday again tomorrow.

HTL

