Opinion

Castore Newcastle United Carabao Cup final scarf – They are having a laugh

Roll up, roll up, get your Newcastle United Carabao Cup final scarf.

Like a lot of you, I am on a mailing list via the club (I think / assume), where I get regular emails from Castore, pushing their official Newcastle United merchandise.

Fair to say that Castore have met with a mixed reaction from Newcastle United fans since Mike Ashley signed them up.

To be honest, the odd thing I have bought, mainly the replica shirts, I have found them no better or worse quality and service than whoever pre-dated Castore.

Earlier today (Tuesday) I received my latest email from Castore with some new stuff branded with the upcoming visit to Wembley.

Fair enough.

Amongst the exclusive official cup final merchandise was a Newcastle United Carabao Cup final scarf.

This is it:

Then I looked at the price…

Now nobody minds, or at least I don’t, people making an extra few quid out of a special occasion.

However, £25 (TWENTY FIVE ENGLISH POUNDS) for a scarf, they are most definitely having a laugh.

Maybe if it was a very top end, made from whatever special material, then just possibly. However, nothing at all on the Castore email claiming this is the case. Unless the what appear to be gold bits on the scarf, as per the picture, are ACTUALLY gold!

I am pretty sure that when the recent matches had Wor Flags asking you to bring a scarf, the Castore club shop was knocking out a scarf, number of designs, for £10 a time. Not cheap but fair enough.

For an official Newcastle United Carabao Cup final scarf then maybe bump it up to £15 at very most but £25…

This kind of thing makes me think maybe we do desperately need a new deal elsewhere for the NUFC kit, if they are going to do stuff like this.

Plus, this £25 price tag doesn’t include postage, at least it doesn’t after Thursday, as they currently have a free UK delivery promotion.

Imagine if you were on the Tube in a couple of weekends’ time and you got off, then suddenly realised you had left your official Newcastle United Carabao Cup final scarf on the train, thinking if you hadn’t wasted that £25 you could have had another two pints in London!

I was also amused to read this info for anybody buying one of these bargain cup final scarves – ‘Please Note Product Dispatches Week Commencing 20th Of Feb’

So they aren’t even going to have any of these scarves in stock for at least a couple of weeks, the 20th February is the Monday before the cup final. So personally, I would even be thinking, shelling out £25 for this scarf and will it even get to me in time?

