News

Carabao Cup player of the semi-finals : 2 Newcastle United and 2 Man U players nominated – Vote now

Voting has opened for the latest Carabao Cup player of the round.

This if for the two-legged semi-final stage.

The Carabao Cup organisers making four nominations, two Newcastle United players and two from Man U.

Carabao Cup announcement – 7 February 2023:

Carabao Cup: Vote for your Semi-Final Player of the Round

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

A constant threat down the right in the first leg, in which his silky smooth link-up with Kieran Trippier was to the fore, the Paraguayan set up three clear chances at St Mary’s. In the second leg, he switched to the left with devastating effect, this time collecting a pass from Chris Willock before spinning to send in a reverse cross for Sean Longstaff to add Newcastle’s second goal.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

A sweet strike for United’s third goal at the City Ground by the Portugal midfielder was followed up by a dazzling display at Old Trafford in which Fernandes paraded his full array of flicks and tricks. He kept Forest guessing with first-time passes, none better than the delightful cross with the outside of his right boot from which United made it 2-0 on the night.

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United)

If Dan Burn was the Geordie-born hero in the last round, it was Longstaff’s turn in the Semi-Finals with both of Newcastle’s goals at St James’ Park to confirm their passage to Wembley. So adept at timing his runs into the box, his finishing was clinical in the second leg, sweeping home the opener against Southampton before cruising through to slide home the second.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Whatever nerves United had going into the first leg at the City Ground were calmed in an instant by the sheer audacity of Rashford’s sixth-minute goal which combined pace, power, drive, determination, bewildering control and an unerring left-foot finish. Introduced as a substitute in the second leg, his half-volleyed cross perfectly set up Fred to make it 5-0 on aggregate.

Go HERE to vote for either Miguel Almiron or Sean Longstaff.

