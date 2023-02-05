Opinion

Carabao Cup Final Tickets Newcastle United sale details shambles – Round Two

On Friday, an article went up about the Carabao Cup Final Tickets and the club’s ‘plan’ on how they would be supplied to Newcastle United fans.

It was a very (VERY!) lengthy article (Carabao Cup Final Tickets Newcastle United sale details – A complete and utter shambles) and clearly the writer had put a lot of time and effort into it.

Unlike seemingly the club, judging by the unintended consequences of what they had included in their cunning plan.

When reading the reaction to the article (which pointed out where the writer believed the club had got things wrong and how it could have been improved), I read many of the comments with a mixture of amusement, disbelief and anger.

Quite clearly, a lot of the comments made no sense whatsoever BECAUSE clearly the person making the comment hadn’t even read the article. Indeed, some boasted that this was the case, yet still commented on the article and criticised it!

You quite literally, couldn’t make it up.

I think it is obvious that most of the negative comments were simply reacting to the headline of the article and giving an emotional / stupid response, take your pick.

I actually didn’t read a single negative comment that even tried to explain why the writer of the article was wrong, they challenged none of the points made in any kind of rational way.

The negative reactionary comments were I think almost all along the lines of this must be somebody who thinks the club should have done things differently, so he would have more chance of a ticket. Along the lines of ‘Well there was always going to be some fans disappointed who won’t get tickets, so the club could never please all of the fans etc etc…’

I also think a big reason for the amount of daft irrational negative comments, was because they see it as having a go at the owners. Well, I suppose it was in a way, but only in terms of pointing out how badly this has been handled and how so many fans will be so negatively affected. Newcastle fans who have season tickets, who do meet the criteria and could / would be eligible for a ticket as one of the top 30,000 or whatever, yet still may not be one of those who get Carabao Cup Final tickets.

If this had been Mike Ashley putting out this ‘plan’ for supplying Carabao Cup Final tickets to Newcastle fans then it would have had a very different reaction from the very same people, because the instinct would be to automatically distrust whatever Ashley had done. Whereas the opposite is true now, Newcastle fans automatically believing that everything the new owners do, is the right thing.

Well, I agree that they have done a great job and got so many things right, BUT not everything. Which is the case with this Carabao Cup Final Tickets plan. After all, why would these NUFC owners automatically know the best / right way to deal with a ticket allocation for a cup final? Even CEO Darren Eales has spent almost the entire last decade in America.

If the new owners had taken over a Premier League club that had been to recent finals then I’m guessing almost certainly they would have just repeated that, unless anything obvious to change.

For Newcastle United it is a quarter of a century since the last NUFC Cup Final and guessing very few staff still at St James’ Park, especially in senior roles, who were around then and played any part in handling the ticket distribution against the likes of Arsenal (1998) and Man Utd (1999). Plus the new NUFC owners / hierarchy said they consulted with fans to help get the best possible plan in place for distributing Carabao Cup Final Tickets.

Well, all I can say, is that everybody can make mistakes. Maybe most / all of these NUFC fans who advised the club, weren’t old enough to really remember how things were done in 1998 and 1999?

Going back to the article on The Mag, you could especially tell the critics hadn’t actually read the article because they didn’t mention / realise what the big point was that was being made.

Every football club that I know of, including Newcastle United in 1998 and 1999. If they get to a cup final, they ask all season ticket holders who would like to go, to apply by a certain deadline. They ask the fans to apply together if they want to sit together (if all end up qualifying for tickets) and also indicate what price tickets they would ideally like.

Once they see who does want a ticket, they then use their criteria (number of loyalty points, number of years had a season ticket etc) to arrange in order who is ‘most deserving’ of a ticket, from first to last. If there are enough tickets for all season ticket holders, they all get one. If there aren’t enough tickets for everybody, then those who fall below whatever line the club decides, don’t get one. Fans who have applied together and who qualify, get their seats together, whilst the club matches as best they can the preferences on seat prices. For clubs who find they have more tickets than season ticket holders wanting to go, they then put the tickets left on sale to members / other fans, those without season tickets.

Forget all about how the club are deciding on how high every season ticket holder is on the list of qualifying criteria, the big problem caused by Newcastle United is by NOT having all season ticket holders tell them if they want to go or not, before starting to allocate tickets.

Apologies, as I said, that original article on Friday was VERY lengthy, and I know mine is now heading the same way, BUT I do think it is important that as many Newcastle fans as possible understand what has gone wrong AND just how many fans are going to be adversely affected when it comes to this cunning plan kicking off from tomorrow (Monday).

Just remember, no other club does what Newcastle United have done, the first thing they all do is give fans a deadline, to apply and tell them if they want a ticket or not.

It was a very lengthy email / set of instructions sent out by the club and you can view it HERE, but for me, these are the key parts of what Newcastle United sent out.

PRIORITY PERIODS

Ticket sales will be split into separate priority periods based on eligibility criteria automatically contained within your club ticketing account.

The club sought feedback from Newcastle United Supporters Trust to ensure fairness and transparency.

Period 1: Season ticket holders with 25+ loyalty points AND have attended at least one Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign.

Tickets on sale from: Monday, 6th February at 10am (all times GMT)

Ticket sales period closes: Tuesday, 7th February at 8am

Period 2: Season ticket holders that have attended four home and at least one of the away Carabao Cup matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

Tickets on sale from: Tuesday, 7th February at 10am

Ticket sales period closes: Wednesday, 8th February at 8am

Period 3: Season ticket holders that have attended three or four home Carabao Cup matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

Tickets on sale from: Wednesday, 8th February at 10am

Ticket sales period closes: Thursday, 9th February at 8am

Period 4: Season ticket holders that have attended one or two home Carabao Cup matches during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ballot opens: Thursday, 9th February at 10am

Ballot closes: Friday, 10th February at 8am

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February

Period 5: Season ticket holders that have not attended a Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign.

Ballot opens: Friday, 10th February at 10am

Ballot closes: Saturday, 11th February at 8am

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February

Period 6: Members that have attended at least one home Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign

Ballot opens: Saturday 11 February at 10am

Ballot closes: Sun 12 February at 8am

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February

Period 7: Supporters with a previous purchase history that have attended at least one home Carabao Cup match during the 2022/23 campaign

Ballot opens: Sunday 12 February at 10am

Ballot closes: Monday 13 February at 8am.

Successful applications notified by: 5pm on Tuesday, 14th February.

SITTING TOGETHER

Fans who wish to sit together must have linked their online ticketing accounts at book.nufc.co.uk in advance using ‘friends and family’.

A maximum of SIX tickets can be purchased per transaction and all supporters must have the same required level of eligibility and select the same ticket price brand for the transaction to be processed.

Age restrictions – All children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult as a condition of entry to Wembley Stadium. Children under two years old are not permitted to attend.

The Important Stuff

What I think is very important is to understand that in reality, all season ticket holders who want a cup final ticket will be high enough up the criteria to qualify for a ticket. In my opinion.

The club say they have 32,761 Carabao Cup Final tickets and I believe everybody is in agreement that this is around about the number of season ticket holders Newcastle United have. Certainly not more than 35,000 after the 10,000+ walked away due to Mike Ashley and he was forced to hand out 10,000+ free half season tickets. The limit on selling NUFC season tickets was always around the 42,000 mark. Once you take into account the 3,200 away fans and all of the corporate areas as well etc.

If we say there will be around 30,000 tickets left for season ticket holders, once all the sponsors, corporates (box holders etc), players, coaching staff and so on have been taken care of…

So you can see the club might be a few thousand tickets short if EVERY season ticket holder said they wanted to go. So that is why they guarantee a ticket in Priority 1, 2 and 3, but not in 4 and 5. Basically there will be a ballot in 4 or 5 if it reaches that level and not enough tickets to go around.

This is where the problems all start, if all season ticket holders applied at the same time then this is all avoided, as in if they know after a deadline exactly how many want a ticket in total, they can instantly see if they can satisfy all season ticket holders in the first instance.

THEN if there isn’t enough they go down the list until there is a cut off point and those below don’t get one.

What this does mean though, is that ALL season ticket holders who wanted to go AND do qualify, will get tickets with the friends and family they want to go with, who are also season ticket holders.

If you still can’t see where the problems are, here is a case study

Dave is 40 years old and a season ticket holder, has 250+ loyalty points, went to all the home Carabao Cup games AND the two away ones.

Dave Junior is 13 years and a season ticket holder (has been for eight years), has 20 loyalty point from away games he has been to with his dad where he was able to earn points on his season ticket (not away games where dad’s mates sorted him a ticket via their points total). However, Dave Junior has a very nasty mam who believes that school in the morning is more important than midweek NUFC matches and so he hasn’t been allowed to go to these earlier Carabao Cup games.

His nasty mam reckons that going to every single home Premier League game (unless at night outside school holidays) and regular aways with his dad, is a fair compromise / balance, when it has meant missing these home cup games this season.

Now look at the Priority levels above.

Dave senior is in Priority One, a season ticket holder with 25+ loyalty points and has been to one or more Carabao Cup home matches.

Dave junior is in Priority Five, a season ticket holder with 20 loyalty points and hasn’t been to any home cup games this season, because of that nasty education obsessed mam.

Due to the club NOT getting all the ticket applications in together at the same time, before then seeing what order all the different fans are in when it comes to their criteria, Dave senior has a bit of a dilemma.

Does Dave senior guarantee his cup final ticket on Monday 6 February (tomorrow) and a choice of whatever ticket category he wants when Priority One opens, at the very least getting access to one of the best seats.

Alternatively, does Dave senior wait until Friday 10 February for Priority Five to open and a possibility for NUFC obsessed Dave Junior to live the dream and go to Wembley and watch his team?

With how the club have done things (different priority fans applying at different times), for his son to stand any chance of going to Wembley, Dave senior would have to gamble on not getting a ticket himself. Priority Four is a ballot, so no guarantee that there will even be a single ticket left by the time you get to Priority Five.

It gets worse because say Dave senior did get his ticket tomorrow, then even if there are loads of tickets left on Friday when Priority Five becomes active, Dave junior can’t even buy a ticket. The rules say that ‘All children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult’, so a 13 year old won’t be allowed to buy a single ticket to sit by himself, even if his mam was ok with that!!!

I can hear some of you chuntering on that this is an extreme example, one-off etc etc. Well, no it is not.

There will be countless other examples where season ticket holders who want / need to get Carabao Cup Final Tickets sitting together, will be all in different Priority groups and unable to apply together, unless they gamble on none of them getting a ticket.

As I said, I don’t think the club’s owners / hierarchy and the fans advising them, have deliberately caused this to happen.

Instead, it is that law of unintended consequences, where they haven’t properly thought it through.

Once again, if Newcastle United had done what they did in 1998 and 1999 and all other clubs still do, and got all applications from season ticket holders in first, before starting to allocate, none of the above problems would exist.

Dave senior and Dave junior and some of Dave’s (high criteria) friends would all have applied together, then if enough tickets for all season ticket holders, they would all have got them. If the criteria hadn’t reached down as low as Dave junior then he wouldn’t have got one but his dad and mates would still get them and at least Dave junior would have been in the running for a ticket.

Rather than sentenced to the certainty (if Dave senior makes sure of his ticket tomorrow) of watching the final on TV at home with his nasty mam, giving her ‘if looks could kill’ glances every two seconds, due to her making him miss the home midweek cup games and subsequently miss this cup final.

By the way, Dave senior is my brother and Dave junior my nephew.

As of last night, Dave senior still hadn’t decided what he is going to do and no number of post-match pints after the West Ham match was helping him see it any clearer. I hate to think what the atmosphere is like in their house today.

I am sure that the Newcastle United owners and club hierarchy have now been made aware of just how wrong they have got this and won’t repeat it for future cup finals (fingers crossed).

This is of course no help to my brother and nephew or thousands of other season ticket holders.

The dream of finally getting to a cup final has become a nightmare for so many Newcastle United season ticket holders.

This would have been a first ever NUFC cup final for both Daves, one wasn’t even born in 1999 and the other was still at school and missed out on both the Arsenal and Man U FA Cup finals, due to too far down the criteria, he had a season ticket back then but you only get around 25,000 tickets each club for an FA Cup final, compared to around 33,000 for a League Cup one.

When we get to Monday 27 February 2023, will it be two Daves, one Dave, or no Daves that still haven’t been to a cup final to watch Newcastle United at Wembley?

