Carabao Cup Final Tickets – Announced that Newcastle United fans will be able to buy standing tickets

Carabao Cup Final Tickets is obviously now the hot topic of conversation.

Manchester United are going to start their sales process on Friday (3 February)

No news so far from Newcastle United on when they will be making their allocation available.

One bit of news though for Newcastle United fans, they will be able to buy standing tickets at Wembley.

Well, 867 will be able to.

New safe standing areas at Wembley sees 867 tickets for each of the two clubs, amongst their total allocation of Carabao Cup Final Tickets allocation.

The first time since the 1980s that standing will have been officially allowed at a major Wembley final.

As for the Newcastle United fans with seats at Wembley in 24 days time…

Manchester United official announcement – 2 February 2023:

‘Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 26 February.

The game will kick off at Wembley at 16:30 GMT, with our Premier League clash with Brentford that day postponed, as a result.

The EFL has also revealed that this will be the first major domestic English men’s final in almost 35 years that will permit some spectators to stand.

The two clubs are receiving an allocation of 867 seats in the new standing area at the stadium, located behind each goal, in both the East and West Stands.

In these areas, supporters are allowed to safely stand in the allocated spaces behind a banner or a rail, which prevents them from falling forward. In all other areas of the ground, fans must remain seated.

Tickets for this area will be sold by the clubs, in accordance with the Wembley Stadium Ticket Policy.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

