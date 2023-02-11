Opinion

Carabao Cup Final kick-off time is a joke – Who runs football?

The Carabao Cup Final is now just 15 days away.

Newcastle United fans in the middle of a ticket allocating process which by Wednesday will gave decided who all the haves and have nots are.

If they haven’t then already done so, thoughts will then swiftly turn to how supporters are going to travel to and from Wembley.

I understand that for most people, the only consideration at the moment is getting hold of one of these golden tickets.

However, when it comes to making travel plans and what fans will experience on the day, then as I say above in the headline, ‘Carabao Cup Final kick-off time is a joke – Who runs football?’

It is of course a rhetorical question, everybody knows who runs football.

It is they and they alone who have dictated that the Carabao Cup Final has to kick off at 4.30pm.

It is a prime kick-off time for Sky Sports and it also allows them to accommodate the Premier League match at 1.30pm, Tottenham v Chelsea.

The thing is though, if they wanted to, Sky Sports could have Tottenham v Chelsea at 12.30pm (they have a game pretty much every Saturday at that time) and then the Carabao Cup Final could have been in a 3pm slot.

It is simply a case of choice and priorities, there is no reason why this final isn’t at a more ideal time for the fans going to the match.

Thing is, especially with the Carabao Cup Final being held on a Sunday, it means it is on the worst possible day when travelling by train. Then the later the kick-off time, the fewer available trains on Sunday that can take fans back up north.

You might say Sky Sports have games regularly now at 4.30pm at any / all Premier League stadiums, so what’s the difference?

Well, the difference there is that with very few exceptions, there will be a maximum of around 3,000 away fans needing to get home afterwards, often to a very distinct / distant part of the country.

In 15 days time, around 90% of the Newcastle United fans looking to head north (less the ones staying over), whilst around 10% of the Manchester United fans will be heading north…My little joke there, that thing about Man U fans not coming from Manchester. In reality, heading north will be more like 20% of them!

Especially when two northern clubs get to Wembley, there should be at least some thought / consideration given to exactly how all of the fans of the two clubs can best get to the capital (and back). Imagine if it was ever Newcastle v Sunderland?!!!! Never mind the potential / certain friction, the simple logistics of getting so many people from the north east to London would be a…challenge.

I hear lots of you shouting who cares, so long as we win. I agree, to an extent. However, at the same time, why should so many Newcastle United fans (and Man U fans) have life made so much more difficult (and more expensive for many), especially when there is no reason for this kick-off time (so far as I know) other than maximising viewing figures and revenues (for both the Spurs v Chelsea game and our match)?

In the debate on where the new national stadium was going to be, one of the things against having a ‘new Wembley’ was just ho difficult it is to get to and especially away from (when the whole stadium will empty in a more concentrated time period, as opposed to more gradual fans turning up ahead of the game).

The match will finish around 6.30pm, if decided in 90 minutes, though certainly if NUFC win, who would be looking to leave straight away???

Imagine if then extra-time and penalties? You are then heading more towards 7.15pm / 7.30pm before the result is decided.

If you are heading north by car / coach, as I guess the majority will be, I hate to think just what time you will actually get even outside London, never mind home.

Back in 2014, the final was between Sunderland and Manchester City, almost the exact same circumstances in terms of where the two clubs are based. Their kick-off was 2pm on that Sunday afternoon, no idea why that time on that occasion but undoubtedly it was simply due to the TV chiefs deciding so for their benefit. Yes, an early start for many to get to the game, but far better than the issues a late kick-off brings.

I bet the police are loving the idea of so many fans of Newcastle United and Man U piling out of Wembley together (especially with the extra drinking time the kick-off allows beforehand) on a Sunday night in the dark.

