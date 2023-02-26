Opinion

Carabao Cup Final – Ask me after the teams are announced

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Paul Patterson:

What have you got planned this weekend?

As a club member only, I wasn’t lucky enough to get tickets to go down to Wembley but rather than be disappointed, I have to say that as long as everyone there has the club’s best interest at heart (ie: no underhand sale of tickets) then I’ll happily sit it out.

There are people far more deserving of me that SHOULD be there and MUST be there ahead of me.

The plan is simple. Head from Chester-le-Street to town and then the plan becomes vague, very vague.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

A cup win is vital but the achievement of getting there so soon after the negativity and scaling back of ambition from the previous owner this quick, is more vital than the win itself.

I KNOW we’re on the right track.

Trophies are around the corner.

It would be great to get that monkey off our back this soon after the takeover. A cleansing if you will.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Bruno, Bruno, Bruno, Bruno and Bruno. He’s THAT important.

But the logical answer is Bruno, Trippier, Botman, Almiron and Joelinton.

A big thing is made of Nick Pope and he certainly is a miss but our forwards need to slay Manchester United, not just to be left for a defence to shut Manchester United out.

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

Oh, it’s big. We have a bit of rest so that can only be good too.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

I don’t wish to do down the Manchester United team but Marcus Rashford(*) is massive in their side. Yes they have Fernandes, Sancho and Casimero but I feel we can contain them if we perform.

*I don’t buy the mind games of him potentially missing the game.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, Burn, Schar, Botman, Trippier, Joelinton, Willock, Bruno, Maximin, Almiron, Wilson.

I’m not sure Joe Willock will make it, so it will likely be Sean Longstaff instead.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

In all seriousness…

The cup ride has been brilliant but (don’t shoot me down) the Champions League is where the future lies and where OUR attraction begins. On Sunday, it’s the cup win, after Sunday (regardless of the result) GET THAT FOURTH SPOT.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

This set of players haven’t tasted success, they also haven’t tasted defeat. Not in trophy terms.

I’ve stated all week that this set of players will honestly find out how mad our fanbase is if we LOSE the game on Sunday. The town would be packed to welcome back a LOSING Newcastle United. This team NEEDS to see that. It’s a vital building block between fanbase and team. It’s shocked many a player in the past. I would hope that losing will galvanise this group between now and May.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

50/50. Ask me after the teams are announced.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

An excellent question but one that I can leave on a final point and an important one. If you’ve never seen this moment before, this is new territory, if you have (like me) and seen disappointment in cup finals then keep one thing in mind, even losing this final isn’t the be all and end all. This club is going places.

Just over a year ago, it was rotting as a Premier League struggler at best and a Championship club in all but name. This ownership WILL NOT settle for that. Eddie Howe, WILL NOT settle for that.

The fans won’t and didn’t.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is or isn’t no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

The people I’ll be thinking about at the final whistle if we are victorious are two fold.

Those that told the previous regime to sling its hook and voted with their feet and, more importantly, those that were born after our last trophy win that didn’t make it this far with their lives. The ones that never saw a cup lifting captain of Newcastle United in their lifetime.

If it happens against Manchester United on Sunday that’s great but if it doesn’t, this regime WILL deliver that moment and we’ll be there to see it. If not in body, certainly in spirit.

Enjoy your cup final Sunday everybody, wherever and in whatever guise you may be.

Tell me ma, me ma, I WILL be home for tea. But it definitely WON’T be on Sunday . .

HTL

