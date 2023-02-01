Opinion

Can’t believe Chelsea are getting away with this

As a Newcastle United fan, I have been (especially) interested to see the headlines that Chelsea are making.

As things stand, Chelsea are 21 points off the top of the Premier League and sit tenth in the table, just past the halfway mark (20 played of 38).

My club, Newcastle United, are third in the Premier League table as we have moved into February 2023, ten points clear of Chelsea.

However, it is more the transfer spending table I am interested in on this occasion.

With The Athletic producing this report (table below) on estimated spending by Premier League clubs in the 2023 January transfer window:

As you may have spotted, one club appears to stick out a ‘little’ bit.

Yes, Chelsea, with a new Premier League record (for any transfer window, summer or January) of £290m.

Bearing in mind it was only months ago when Chelsea set a (then) new Premier League record with £270m spent in one window.

This is getting very bizarre.

I am not just talking about the actual mad level of spending by Chelsea here.

Whilst that is indeed, mad, I think the media reaction is even stranger.

I sense very little, if at all, critical eye being turned on the spending by the new Chelsea owners.

It is more just reported as a simple football story, as in, Chelsea set to buy £80m signing, £100m+ new player…and so on.

Imagine if this was say…Newcastle United?

The London-centric media would be all over it, from all kinds of angles.

Yet, the Chelsea owners and their club appear seemingly immune from any kind of serious negative scrutiny being brought to bear on them.

A club / team currently in mid-table, spending more money than any Premier League club has ever spent, for a second transfer window in a row.

It is completely distorting the transfer market.

The Premier League clubs normally do this anyway BUT this is really something else.

This is only a relatively small London club as well, they only get 40,000 crowds and as I said above, appear set for mid-table this season.

Graham Potter appears to be just a puppet in this maelstrom of crazy crazy transfer spending.

Exactly who is choosing the signings at Chelsea?

Bottom line is that whilst it all appears legal and above board, what is happening at Chelsea is still a massive gamble. It puts the health of their club in severe doubt if things go wrong.

They are getting around FFP as things stand BUT storing up problems for future windows.

As for the Stamford Bridge club’s American owners, what exactly have they got planned?

They are not at Chelsea for the love of the club, they are there to make an eventual massive profit.

Where is that going to come from???

They spent £2.5bn buying the club and then promised to invest a further £1.75m into Chelsea, they are well on the way to spending half of that (£1.75bn) and they have only had two transfer windows so far AND that doesn’t include paying off Chelsea’s Champions League winning manager after a handful of games and all his staff, Then paying to buy out Graham Potter and all his people from Brighton.

Newcastle United fans looking on and wondering when exactly the media are going to start and take this seriously, to put a critical eye on exactly what the Chelsea owners are up to and question what this means for English / European / World football.

