Opinion

Call me deluded if you like but Newcastle United are a BIG club

Hardly a dry eye inside St James’ Park when Doris Day made her appearance at full-time.

One of the younger guys behind me was in floods of tears; I’d told him before kick-off that it would all be over, come quarter past eight.

Talking to my son on the way home, he was asking how this compared to reaching other finals.

Well, I began, “the Halls priced me out, so I wasn’t attending much by the time we got to consecutive finals in the late 90s”. I tried explaining how watching in the Adelphi was pretty good, but I couldn’t find the words that others who travelled to Old Trafford to see us beat Sheff Utd and Spurs, will no doubt be able to find.

I then rambled on about 1976 and how I could recall watching the highlights of the final the day after we’d lost, but nothing else about the cup run, or the semi-final. As I continued, I could tell my son was impressed with what I was telling him and whilst many football supporters away from Tyneside call us deluded, entitled and all that clap trap, we jointly reached the conclusion that during my formative years, we were something of a footballing powerhouse.

Here’s why.

I was born in 1969.

During my lifetime and by the time I was eight years old, Newcastle United had won a European trophy, got to Wembley Finals in both the FA Cup and the League Cup and had once again qualified for European football, having finished the 1976/77 campaign in fifth place, ahead of Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs (who were relegated along with the Mackems). Crikey, Chelsea had been playing in the second division that season.

I went further.

I had been brought up on tales of three FA cup triumphs in the 50s and reflected how all that had happened within 15 to 20 years of me being born (the equivalent of the late 80s for my son).

I even trotted out that little known fact that when we met Liverpool in 1974, we had plundered more silverware than them before the final was played.

So, call me deluded if you like, but we are a BIG club.

We are going back to Wembley and I expect us to lift the League Cup. And, more great times are just around the corner.

In Eddie we Trust.

When Tripp goes up, to lift the League Cup, we’ll be there, we’ll be there.

HTL

