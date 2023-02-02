News

Bruno Fernandes admits Manchester United now face an ‘amazing’ Newcastle United at Wembley

Bruno Fernandes played the full 90 minutes as Manchester United got over the line and booked a trip to Wembley.

Despite leading 3-0 from the away leg, Erik Ten Hag only gave David De Gea and Marcus Rashford a rest and even then the England striker came on for the final half hour.

A strong home side but it still took 73 minutes for a goal, Martial making it 1-0 (4-0 on aggregate), then only three minutes later Fred finishing off the scoring for a very comfortable 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest.

Bruno Fernandes and his teammates now set to play Newcastle United on Sunday 26 February with a 4.30pm kick-off at Wembley.

Newcastle United have made a stunning recovery from life under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, Bruno Fernandes declaring ‘amazing’ when talking about the transformation.

The Man U midfielder predicts a ‘pretty good final and enjoyable to watch’, it certainly has all the ingredients.

For Newcastle United fans, the shock of the Tuesday night red card for their Bruno (Guimaraes) was then followed with a big dose of relief, after working out that whilst the Brazilian star misses three games, there are a trio of Premier League matches in February which then makes him available for this Carabao Cup final.

Bruno Guimaraes and Bruno Fernandes have only faced each other once in the colours of their Premier League clubs, a tight 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in October (see above) when Newcastle United were denied the most obvious of penalties by the referee and VAR, as Varane took out Callum Wilson in the penalty area.

Bruno Fernandes talking to MUTV after Wednesday night’s win that ensures they play Newcastle United at Wembley:

“For us and Newcastle, it will be a big, big match.

“The chance to win a trophy, the first of the season.

“It is a big final with two of the teams who are playing really good football in the Premier League.

“Two teams that are in good form in the league and doing really well.

“Newcastle have probably been a surprise from last season, for what they are doing this season.

“They have been amazing.

“So I think it will be a pretty good final and enjoyable to watch.

“I hope more for us than for them.”

