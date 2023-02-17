News

Brilliant news on the Newcastle United injury / availability front – Friday morning official club update

Friday morning has seen an official update on the Newcastle United injury situation.

With two massive games in the next nine days, Newcastle fans having major worries on a number of players.

The battle for a top four place in the Premier League seeing a huge game against Liverpool at 5.30pm on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Then eight days later and even bigger occasion sees Newcastle United potentially picking up their first trophy in 54 years if beating Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday 26 February.

Events at Bournemouth last Saturday had further heightened worries about the injury / availability situation.

However, brilliant news on Friday morning.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports bringing this official update from Eddie Howe:

Miguel Almiron

He is fine despite having been forced off at Bournemouth, available to start against Liverpool tomorrow.

Callum Wilson

Will train today (Friday) and could make the squad on Saturday and be on the bench, should be available for Man U.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Also forced off at Bournemouth through injury but like Miggy, will be available to start against Liverpool.

Joe Willock

The bad injury he appeared to have picked up last Saturday has proved far less of a worry than initially thought. He is a doubt for Liverpool but could / should be back for Man U next weekend.

I have to say, I would have definitely settled for this update considering how I was feeling last Saturday night, ahead of arguably Newcastle’s most important two games of the season, so far.

