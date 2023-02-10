Opinion

Bournemouth fans with interesting reaction as they welcome Eddie Howe back to Dean Court

Bournemouth fans waved goodbye to Eddie Howe on 1 August 2020.

The club announcing that by ‘mutual consent’ the manager was leaving.

This was one rare occasion when ‘mutual consent’ didn’t clearly mean ‘sacked’ by mutual consent!

A remarkable story as Eddie Howe had taken Bournemouth fans on an amazing journey in his time(s) at the club.

From rescuing the Cherries as they faced a drop into non-league, all the way through the divisions to the promised land of the Premier League.

Arguably doing an even better job in establishing the club as a Premier League one, Eddie Howe and the Bournemouth fans very unlucky to see the fates conspire on the final day of the 2019/20 season to send them down.

Eddie Howe making the decision clearly, to say farewell to the club he loved and take some time out of the game after that remarkable journey, after the relegation in their fifth Premier League season.

Now 30 months on, Bournemouth fans for the first time will see Eddie Howe back in the opposition dugout…

Bournemouth fans looking forward to welcoming Eddie Howe and Newcastle United on Saturday – Commenting via Up The Cherries:

‘Eddie Howe returns to Dean Court.

It will be the first time the majority of our home fans have seen Eddie Howe since he left our club to take a year out to spend time with his family while he ‘recharged his batteries’ and planned for his future.

It will be a special moment when he steps out on to the Dean Court pitch and into the opposition dugout, he will get a very special and warm reception from the Cherries fans for all he did for our club over the many years when he was here.

Once the whistle blows and for the duration of the match, our fans will be hoping that our team can improve on the away draw up in Newcastle and inflict a defeat on our old manager.

It will be a tough task against a side with a very good away record.’

‘I’m going to be royally f…ed off if eddie leaves two players up at corners, if we actually get a corner…’

‘The key omission from the Newcastle team is Guimaraes who is suspended. As commentators have said he has been having a good season (although only 3 goals and 3 assists in the league) this will probably work in Bournemouth’s favour.’

‘Could get a bit toxic if the game starts to get away from us.’

‘After the draw with the Cherries at St James’ Park, Newcastle United after 7 games were in 10th place with 8 points, AFCB were two places lower on the same number of points but with an inferior GD (goal difference).

Now 14 games later, the Magpies are in 4th place with 40 points and AFCB in 19th place with 17 points.

Eddie Howe’s ‘magic’ has worked yet again not only in the Premier League this season but also the League Cup where Newcastle United have reached the final to play Manchester United.’

‘We will win. Hope Eddie leaves upset!!’

‘I was at St Mary’s to watch them (Newcastle) play Southampton recently ( I showered after the game). The way that Trippier/ Almiron (right) and Willock/ Burn/ Joelinton (left) overlapped / underlapped on the wings really reminded me of the way Franno/ Ritchie and Daniels/ Pugh played together in our Championship winning season.’

‘I remember how exciting it was.

Although certain people, including a few experts on here said we’d been sussed out and teams knew how to counteract Howes tactics after our 2nd season in the Prem’.’

‘After our third season. If you listen to the performance podcast Eddie confirms that one of the big reflections he had on why it didn’t work out in the PL for us and him was he needed to have different ways of playing and not be so reliant on one style. He also talks about the need to have more external influences. So don’t take it from the ‘so called experts’ take it from the real expert.’

‘I wasn’t impressed with Newcastle in the 2 away games – not that creative – but could cut loose away from home.

Just need home fans to keep supporting the team during the actual game – don’t need off field gripes to take over.

Remember when we beat the returning Harry redknapp’s qpr a few years back despite being underdogs. Hope we do the same this week.’

‘I think we’ll win this game.

I’ve seen a few Newcastle games in the last month or so and thought they were quite good but despite their clean sheet record they gave away a few chances.

They’ve not been on the best form recently and I think we’ve been a bit unlucky not to score more and pick up more points.’

‘Yeah, I think we’ll win too.

DC will be bouncing. Eddie will lose his focus.

1-0 UTC.’

‘Will Eddie have Fraser in the squad ?….bearing on how fragile his mental health is…’

‘I do hope so, I’ve got a satsuma with his name on it.’

‘More simply I don’t think he’s good enough to get in their squad these days. Injuries excepted.’

‘If Wilson was fit he’d usually be reliable, up until the relegation season when he did go on a long drought.

Gordon honestly looked like a park player plucked from the stands against us for Everton, but fresh start and all that.

Everton were spectacularly poor so not his fault I’d suggest.

I think most assumed Newcastle would beat us at SJP but we did ok.

We’re due a decision or two after Lerma was robbed! Form and morale is much worse now than it was then though.’

‘I hope he brings Fraser and makes him warm up every 5 minutes so we can let him know just how much he disrespected our club.

Not forgetting the way he also disrespected EH .

Orrible excuse of a ‘ professional’ footballer.’

