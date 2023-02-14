Opinion

Bournemouth fans reflecting on Eddie Howe return, Newcastle result/performance and who they want to win the final

Bournemouth fans welcomed back Eddie Howe after an absence of 30 months.

A legend at the club, as you will see below, he was always going to get that hero’s return.

If you save a small club from dropping into non-league and then take them all the way through the divisions right up into the Premier League, then you are always going to have a pretty special relationship, no matter where your career takes you.

Interesting to see what reflections Bournemouth fans had on Saturday’s match, plus who they want to see win at Wembley on Sunday 26 February…

‘I was talking to a couple of Geordie lads before the game, and they told me the going rate for a cup final ticket at the moment is £2000 !’

‘I know Newcastle have got all that grubby saudi cash to spend but did they really pay £60m for that forward?’

‘The commentator on sky mentioned Eddie Howe had received lots of calls from numbers he didn’t recognise asking for cup final tickets.So I’m assuming a third party has leaked his mobile number.’

‘I’m pretty sure 99% of Boscombe fans will be hoping the Toon win. I know I will !’

‘Even if it wasn’t for the Eddie Howe connection I’d want them to win. How much more joy would their fans get from winning it compared to the other mob?’

‘Dyer was awful, gave us no credit for making them make mistakes, just said how bad they were. Reckons the drop is now down to three from the bottom four, which is ridiculous given the points spread of the bottom half.’

‘Kieran Dyer. Not only massively biased but could barely string a sentence together and seemed generally like he’d done zero research on us. Abysmal pundit – he made Souness look good!’

‘In my opinion as long as we play like we played against Newcastle we WILL not be relegated

We have most of our essential players back and fit again and the new signings are putting in a shift

I have not felt this confident for a very long time.’

‘I thought Solanke was excellent today. Caused them all sorts of problems. Far more than their 60 million + Isak.’

‘Wonderful moments after the final whistle, a chance to say “Thank you” to Eddie, Jason and Purchy.’

‘For those saying Newcastle looked beatable, and I suppose they did. (We almost beat them, after all.) But consider a couple of points the NBC commentators mentioned on the broadcast today: 1) Today was the first time in 14 matches Newcastle fell behind. 2) They are now unbeaten in 17 matches, which is their club record across all levels. They are legitimately a top side, even if they were not at their best today. They were missing their quarterback, Guimaraes, which must have hurt them a bit.’

‘Was the last time they fell behind also against us?’

‘Yep.’

‘Newcastle started with a high press, but we played it longer and the press failed. Well done Gary for the tweaks. Good management.’

‘On the funny front…how is the guy Gordon a £45 million player…he had only a few good games at Everton but…and two Evertonians agreed with me on that today !’

‘I really enjoyed that tonight. Sure it might not be enough for survival but we go to football to be entertained and see our team play well and that’s what we got. If you can’t take the positives out of that then you should try and enjoy life more.’

‘Would’ve ripped your hand off for a point before the game, but come away from this feeling almost disappointed.

Much improved performance, gives me some hope!’

‘Should’ve won in the end but a much better performance all the way through the game. Botman should’ve been sent off for a second booking.’

‘Eddie very emotional at the reception at the end.’

‘Great backing from the crowd today. The Eddie ovation at the end was a beautiful moment we and he will cherish forever. Gutted I couldn’t be there today.’

‘Ahhh feels like a missed opportunity.

We caught Newcastle on a poor day and they offered little. I know they’re 4th but they looked so beatable today.

On the upside it was a better performance from us for 60 minutes and something to build on. I’m not sure if a point is enough from a game like today’s.

Side note I didn’t understand our time wasting the last 15 minutes. We were the home team we needed to get at them more.’

