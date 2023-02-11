Opinion

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Newcastle United came into this match at Dean Court, knowing that a win would take them back to third in the table.

Eddie Howe’s side were looking to make it 17 games unbeaten in the Premier League and take advantage of earlier positive Saturday results, that saw Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Brentford all drop points.

Ben Cooper:

“Wasn’t much of a match but in the end both teams tried hard, just didn’t produce enough quality to win the game.

“Nufc played like they have the last few games.

“Not quite on it at either end of the pitch, or the middle, scored a lovely goal, let in a poor one.

“I can’t fault the players to be fair, there are no Messis in the team.

“They just try hard and do their best.

“Sometimes that isn’t enough to win but it is always enough for me.”

Nat Seaton:

“We didn’t do anywhere near enough to win the game.

“The Bruno factor and too many players having off nights resulted in a disjointed below par performance.

“How we started the game continued all the way through, we managed to get an equaliser and thankfully Bournemouth were as poor as they were for us to come home with a point.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Just back in the bar after a very long day on toon duty (absolutely love it, win, lose or draw).

“Just had a message off one of North Shields’ finest to say his long awaited match comeback was put on hold to a nasty chest infection.

“Good end to end game, with us taking control in the 2nd half.

“It just felt like we have bigger fish to fry.

“But next week’s game against luckypool will sharpen minds..scouse doylum looked canny when he came on and a special mention to muckle Joe who ran midfield today.”

Brian Standen:

“Disappointing and possibly a costly day on the south coast.

“Could have won, could have lost, so a draw is a fair result.

“Injury worries, suspension worries, see what the week brings and move on.”

GToon:

“Absolute total and utter rubbish from start to finish.”

Jamie Smith:

“Bad afternoon this mind.

“Feel relatively happy with a point after Miggy’s sudden equaliser and Trippier’s heroics on the line.

“However, this was a poor opponent and the slightly disjointed, sloppy performance is a cause for concern.

“Possibility that fatigue is setting in given our settled starting XI and even more possible that the cup final is providing a distraction in the players minds.

“Suddenly, injuries become an absolute panic.

“With 15 days til the final, losing Willock, Miggy and ASM is absolute panic stations after Wilson’s no show.

“Surely not all serious but there has to be concern that next week’s game could be a difficult afternoon.

“With Liverpool and Man City either side of the cup final, we’d be looking at something between 0-3 points in the next few weeks which gives Spurs ample chance to chase down a 2 point gap.

“Just need to hope things aren’t as concerning as they might be and we can at least give the Scousers a game before hopefully taking a clean bill of health to Wembley, then focussing on chasing down that elusive CL spot.”

Billy Miller:

“Disappointing result and performance but Tottenham’s battering means we stay 4th.

“Fingers crossed on the multitude of players that went off injured.

“Joelinton is one booking away from a two match ban in the Premier League by my reckoning as well.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“After an abysmal first-half where Miggy’s goal was vital in so many ways, we missed a golden opportunity to steal a march on our rivals.

“Oh well, still unbeaten since August and only a fortnight until Wembley when Bruno will be back.”

Paul Patterson:

“Whilst I’m getting frustrated with the amount of draws, the Spurs result got us out of jail here.”

David Punton:

“A point gained but the display was really poor.

“Perhaps one of our worst of the season.

“This was bound to happen.

“There had to be a drop off at some stage.

“The goals have dried up and we look a bit ragged, we need to beat sides likes this for the top four spot, but you have to see that Bournemouth are battling for their Premier League life.

“We have Miggy to thank for getting us back in it and Trippier for clearing off the line.

“We have seen Dan Burn have on of his worst games for us.

“With the final looming large it doesn’t bode that well, especially with Wilson now nursing his hamstring.

“Anthony Gordon a bright spot for us again.

“I will say it now, I’m worried. I fear for us in that League Cup final.

“We need to improve, Eddie.

“A final point, the Bournemouth fans gave Howe a good send off after he never got that chance in lockdown.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

