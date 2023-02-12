Opinion

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Sam Hepworth to give us his match ratings and player comments after Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1.

A game where Newcastle United knew they would go back to third with a win and with the reassurance that almost all of the earlier Saturday kick-off matches had seen results go NUFC’s way.

It ended up a tight game though and a draw the fair result, Newcastle coming back to grab a point with Almiron’s cool finish on the stroke of half-time.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7.5

I don’t think Pope personally could have done a lot more to prevent the goal.

Other than that he was his usual very good self.

Came for crosses and made a couple of decent saves.

As much as that though, his sweeping behind the defence is exemplary and so many times has prevented dangerous situations developing this season. Which is perhaps why it isn’t given enough coverage, as so many fans / journalists don’t recognise just what a positive this is.

Trippier – 7.5

Thought he was very decent today.

Defended well, captained well and his deliveries on set-pieces were better than recently.

Great cool defending as well late on when stopping the shot on the lines and then clearing it with authority.

Schar – 7

The centre of Newcastle’s defence was yet again a zero stress area for Newcastle fans.

The opposition are always going to create the odd chance but with this pair in the middle, you know it will be minimal.

Botman – 7

See above!

What a player.

He picked up his first ever Premier League booking on Saturday and that was a joke. Jostling as a free-kick was going to be take, the Bournemouth player theatrically threw himself to the ground and I honestly thought when the ref got the card out, it was him that he was going to book.

Burn – 6

I have seen some fans claiming the big lad from Blyth was a weak link on Saturday but I thought he did ok.

Not great, but a steady game, though once again we have the issue on the left where Burn doesn’t offer a lot going forward.

Was one of a number of players who could have done better when defending the corner but that seemed to be more a general breakdown in following Howe’s set-piece defensive plan, rather than blaming an individual.

Longstaff – 7

Workrate was phenomenal and covered so much ground.

Summed up by his contribution to the equaliser, making up so much distance to get on to ASM’s pass and then taking the ball perfectly with his first touch, then his left foot striker impossible for the keeper to hold, Almiron doing the rest.

Like pretty much all of his teammates, guilty of gifting possession at times, without that he’d have had an even higher mark.

Willock – 6

Did ok in the time he was on the pitch with his usual busy style we have become accustomed to.

Hopefully what appears to be a hamstring injury proves not to be too bad.

Joelinton – 7

Similar to Sean Longstaff.

All action and never stops.

Maybe for anybody who still doesn’t appreciate what Joelinton now does for the team, even if not at his best, they should sit and watch other Premier League games and study exactly what players in the same position do AND don’t do.

Almiron – 6

I think his general play has improved significantly this season.

Whilst his goals got him the headlines, I think at the same time his movement and carrying of the ball was also up a number of levels.

Did all the usual tracking back as well, as so many take for granted, whilst when his chance came, he took it with the cool confidence of somebody who has now scored double figures in a Premier League season, with plenty of it still left to go.

ASM – 6.5

Thought he did alright overall.

Very interesting to see some fans choose to airbrush his contribution out, when describing the equaliser.

ASM did superbly well to throw himself into keeping a wayward pass in play, then was straight up and available to take possession and then produce a superbly weighted pass into the path of Longstaff who didn’t even have to break stride.

Isak – 6

A tight ground / pitch with not loads of space, maybe not ideal for the striker to come back into the Premier League team.

Still did a good job on a day when his teammates didn’t give him the best of service to work with.

Had what looked a decent chance in the first half when played through towards the right side of the box but appeared to hesitate just enough for the defender to then get in front of him, Isak then having to check.

SUBS

Gordon – 6.5

Impressed once again from the bench.

Clearly going to prove a very decent signing.

You have to think it is all but certain he will make his first Newcastle United start against Liverpool next weekend, when we will hopefully see even more evidence of what he is going to bring this team / squad in the longer-term.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

(A great point for Newcastle United at Bournemouth – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(3 Newcastle United players forced off with injuries against Bournemouth – Bad news on 1 and better news on 2 – Read HERE)

