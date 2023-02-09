Opinion

BBC Sport pundit comments on Newcastle United chances – Desperate / Well-Balanced

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Bournemouth.

It is fourth top against second bottom in the Premier League table, both sides knowing a victory could be massive for their hopes at either end of the table.

From 19 October 2022 onwards, Bournemouth have played 14 games (all competitions).

They have lost 11 of those games, drawn at home 1-1 to Forest in the Premier League, as well as beating Everton twice at home, once in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

No wonder BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton declares the Cherries are ‘absolutely desperate for a win’, with Bournemouth looking nailed on for the drop.

After 10 PL games Bournemouth had 13 points, after 21 PL matches they now have 17 points.

Whilst the south coast side have banked only four points from a possible 33, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has accumulated 25 points from Newcastle’s last possible 33.

The BBC Sport man on the other hand thinks ‘Newcastle are a well-balanced side who have found the knack of getting the job done’, which is kind of true over the course of the season but the last five PL matches have seen four draws.

Arsenal away was a great point but despite showing themselves the better team and creating the best chances, Newcastle only getting a point off Palace, Fulham and West Ham. That trio of games actually only saw two shots on target between the three opposition teams in total, as Newcastle’s defence yet again were so good, save for that lapse that allowed West Ham to score from a corner.

Newcastle United have played Bournemouth twice at St James’ Park this season and won 1-0 in the League Cup but needed an own goal to get through. Whilst after falling behind to a Billing goal, it needed an Isak penalty to rescue a point in the PL.

Hopefully Newcastle United dominate like they did in those two games BUT this time get the goals they deserve.

Over the two matches, Newcastle averaged 68% to 32% for Bournemouth, whilst the totals in NUFC favour combined across the two games were 37 v 16 in terms of shots, 12 v 5 shots on target, 14 v 3 on corners.

Chris Sutton has told BBC Sport that he believes Newcastle win win 2-0 on Saturday and I think in each of these two previous games this season, that scoreline was the very least that NUFC deserved.

Newcastle United sure to come out fast and try to blow the opposition away, early leads were the reward against both Southampton and West Ham in these last two matches but Eddie Howe’s team then finding it difficult to finish them off.

Hopefully this time they can open up a comfortable scoreline early in the match and put the game to bed.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Bournemouth are absolutely desperate for a win because right now they look like relegation fodder with the awful run of results they have been on.

“The Cherries actually performed well against Brighton last weekend and only went down to a late goal.

“I also like the look of their new signing, Dango Ouattara, who gives them a threat in that wide area on the right-hand side.

“I can see them giving Newcastle a good game, but I still think the Magpies will win on Eddie Howe’s return to his former club.

“I don’t think there will be a lot of goals, but Newcastle are a well-balanced side who have found the knack of getting the job done and, even with Bruno Guimaraes suspended, they should take home the points.

“Prediction is Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 2”

