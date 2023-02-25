Opinion

BBC Sport pundit comments on Newcastle United chances at Wembley – Drama on the agenda is the forecast

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Manchester United.

The opportunity for both the Head Coach and Newcastle United to make history.

For Eddie Howe it would be his first major trophy in management, whilst you might have heard mentioned, Newcastle hoping to win their first silverware in 54 years.

Chris Sutton predicting that drama is on the agenda at Wembley.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring ‘you know what, let’s go for the fairytale.’

Sutton predicting Loris Karius to play a key role in a Newcastle United victory, after extra-time and penalties…

The BBC Sport man stating ‘Manchester United are a club with great harmony now and I have nothing but praise for the work Erik ten Hag has done there, but I don’t think Sunday will be as straightforward for them as many seem to be expecting.’

A lot of the time with ‘form’, it depends where you draw the lines in the sand.

Man U have won their last two PL matches but only won three of their last six. There may be ‘great harmony’ at Old Trafford but they haven’t exactly had absolute perfection.

The last 16 Premier League matches have seen Man U pick up 34 points and United 33 points, suggesting very little between the two clubs in reality.

Newcastle have lost two of 23 PL matches this season and Man U have lost five of 24.

Man U have lost 11 of their last 35 PL games and Newcastle United losing only seven of their last 43 PL games.

Chris Sutton talks about potential ‘redemption’ for Loris Karius after his 2018 Champions League nightmare BUT just like most media, he fails to mention that after that CL final it was found that Karius had suffered a concussion during the match, before the mistakes…

On top of that, whilst Pope is missing, unlike Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe looks set to be able to name his strongest possible ten outfield choices, with Bruno coming back in after his suspension.

I think this match will come down to very small margins and hopefully they fall Newcastle’s way, though hopefully not to the extent of ending up in the torture of a penalty shoot out.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Manchester United are a club with great harmony now and I have nothing but praise for the work Erik ten Hag has done there, but I don’t think Sunday will be as straightforward for them as many seem to be expecting.

“Everyone is writing Newcastle off because Nick Pope is suspended and they will have to play their third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius instead.

“Whether we like it or not, we all remember Karius for what happened in the 2018 Champions League final. I really felt for him then, but this is his chance for redemption.

“For him to win at Wembley, and be the hero too, would be a fairytale because it is so unlikely – but you know what, let’s go for the fairytale.

“Marcus Rashford is in ridiculous form for Manchester United at the moment and you have to make the Magpies the underdogs here.

“Yes, Ten Hag’s side got away with things a little bit against Leicester and also have to play Barcelona on Thursday while Newcastle have a free week, but Manchester United are clear favourites.

“I don’t care about that, though. I think this game will go the distance and Karius will make the difference, right at the very end.

“Prediction: 1-1, Newcastle to win after extra time and penalties.”

