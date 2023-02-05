Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after West Ham draw

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s draw with West Ham.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things, as Eddie Howe’s side moved onto 40 points after 21 games.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some West Ham fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing…

‘Poor performance in the first half. West Ham defended very well, Aguerd MOTM for me.

Both teams lacking that cutting edge in the final third though, but Anthony Gordon looked great for us when he came on.

Lastly… Joelinton, please don’t ever dive like that again. Pure embarrassment. You’re better than that.’

‘Our best performance of the season. We won’t go down if we carry on playing like that.’

‘The safe money was on Newcastle today and after 5 minutes it looked like a rinsing was on the cards.

Well done Hammers.’

‘Thats just 7 points from 5 games for newcastle – and 3 of those 5 games have been at home! Thats certainly not the form of a side hoping to stay in the top 4. Id wondered whether the pressure of being at this end of the table would be too much for a side not used to it – i think we are finding out it is!’

‘A really gritty performance from West Ham, something that has been missing all too often, Coufal, Paqueta and Rice best performances of the season so far and long may that continue.’

‘A dogged performance from West Ham against a high flying confident Newcastle. Well done!’

‘David Moyes rebuilding his reputation in spectacular style. It’s not all about winning.’

‘A VERY decent game of football, that. Very dozy start from WH, but once they got into it, I thought they had the better of it, bar the last 10 minutes or so. Given the form they’re in, a useful point, and I don’t suppose the Toon will mind too much after their midweek delight.

Great fun for the neutral. It might even make first on MotD…’

‘Wilson ALWAYS seems to score against us!

Pacqueta finally starting to pay back his transfer fee.

Hard earned point!’

‘Good point, but Pope didn’t touch the ball second half, West Ham need much more up front.’

‘Newcastle draw far too many games and don’t score enough.

A good defence, but are quite boring to watch.

Will finish outside the top four if they don’t find a goalscorer.’

‘Best Performance by West Ham and some decent football played. Good to see those who have not performed all season sat on the bench. More performances like this and WHU will start to climb the table.’

‘If you played West Ham 20 times in a season, then Wilson would score 20, minimum. I swear, he could be dead in a coffin and he’d still score against the Hammers.’

‘Newcastle’s league position flatters to deceive, but it’s better than going through the annual desperate scramble to avoid relegation.

Eventually NUFC will need a few Strikers, and will have to provide opportunities for those Strikers. That will change the balance of the team, then we will see if Howe can create a winning team rather than a not losing team.’

‘Very happy with this result against a really good Newcastle side, I thought we dug in well, good luck Newcastle in your cup final, I’ll be rooting for you.’

‘Not a fan of either team but have respect for both of them through away days I’ve had at their respective grounds. Quality fans of real football teams instead of glory hunters.’

‘Newcastle have obviously been doing very well this season, and West Ham very badly. Still, if you look at their respective teams/squads there’s absolutely no other reason Newcastle should be expected to just roll them over. Hopefully West Ham have steadied the ship now, and if that’s the case they’ll show themselves to be a very decent side. A match for most of the Premier League.’

‘Where has that West Ham performance been hiding (apart from the 1st 3 mins)? If we play the rest of the season with that determination and grit, we’ll pull clear of the relegation no problem.’

‘They sound heartbroken on sky Newcastle didn’t win. Heartwarming stuff.’

‘West Ham starting to get it together after a poor start to the season ,they won’t go down . Newcastle will qualify for European football, hopefully Champions League just to see Klopp whinge again. Howay the Lads turn over Man Utd in the Carabao too.’

‘I like Newcastle but its a bit early for top four. I would like them to but…. nope.’

‘No doubt smug Eddie has improved newcastle, but they had Steve Bruce – most managers would improve on that benchmark.

Smug Eddie’s problem has always been he is a margins manager, his focus has always been avoiding defeat, a defence first strategy, which can get results short to mid term but to be at the top end, you need to focus on creating and attacking football.

Bye bye smug Eddie.’

‘Newcastle look tired and aren’t scoring enough goals, they need to stop being so profligate if they want to secure UCL, I have a feeling they might just miss out, at best it’ll be 1) Arsenal, 2) Man City 3) Man Utd 4) Newcastle.’

‘What do these managers see in Anthony Gordon? Absolutely bang average, and worst of all, he thinks he’s the next big thing.’

‘I cannot believe some of these Comments Newcastle praising West Ham for getting a draw ? hope you finish above Leeds ? Talk about delusions of grandeur West Ham are a bigger club in every sense Newcastle suddenly coming into money will never change that.’

‘Judging by this performance, ManU have the cup final in the bag.’

‘Gordon has to start next match, Newcastle had a lot more pressing up front. The lad is quick and reads the game well and nearly got a goal.’

‘I have a lot of respect for Newcastle and what they have done so far this season, but as a Man United fan I am delighted with most of the results today.’

‘Certainly, Anthony Gordon is £45m successfully sports washed. Good player though and glad West Ham kept him quiet.’

‘Enjoyable match and a point each is a fair result.

Newcastle typically have very strong spurts of attacking prowess,but weirdly they dissappear for long periods too.

The battle for the top 4 spots will be interesting.’

‘First 25 minutes against Newcastle, if you can get through that without conceding twice always in with a chance.’

‘Have newcastle peaked?.Certainly looking like it.Missing out a top four CL place and losing the league cup final are very distinct possibilities now that the slide has begun.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

