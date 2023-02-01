Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after beating Southampton

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s semi-final second leg 2-1 win (3-1 on aggregate) against Southampton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things, as Eddie Howe’s side head to Wembley.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Southampton fans also contributing…

‘I’m Middlesbrough through and through but as I get older I can’t help but want the NORTH EAST as a whole to do well. Well done Newcastle.’

‘Hard to begrudge Newcastle a bit of success. Hope you beat Man U in the final.’

‘To be honest we’ve been to Wembley 3 times in the last 5 years and can’t afford the pies and beer anymore .. also we owe forest a final defeat more than man u .. so knock yourselves out and hope you win.’

‘Two goals from a player who cost Newcastle nothing. Haters can hate it The Toon march on.’

‘Probably get next to nothing for him when he gets sold.’

‘Congratulations Newcastle, you deserve to go through and I hope you win it.

From a Southampton point of view, the manager got his starting line up all wrong and it cost us.’

‘So pleased for all Newcastle fans on reaching league cup final , you deserve it after all the rubbish with Bruce.

Eddie Howe is doing a great job , now go on and win it !!’

‘As a neutral – great game – two teams going at it ! excellent stuff!’

‘Well done Newcastle.your fans deserve the trip to Wembley. Hope you finish it off.’

‘I really hope Newcastle beat Man United in the final.’

‘Good game. Southampton had a real good go in both legs – just came up short. Hope you stay up Southampton and hope Newcastle win the final.’

‘Fair play…. Newcastle were the better team over the two legs and thoroughly deserve to get to Wembley. From a Saints fan. Good luck in the final.’

‘Well done to Newcastle, the better team over the 2 games. Also the worst one sided coverage over two legs by Sky Sports.’

‘Congratulations Newcastle Utd as your fans deserve a cup final. As a Bluebird I remember you coming down for a midweek game in the eighties bringing 6k. Great fans and I’ll be hoping you win it.’

‘WELL DONE Newc on reaching your 1st cup final since 1999, Eddie Howe’s doing a great job but feel like you need a 20-25 goal a season class striker, Joelington & Wilson not good enough & Isak not had chance to prove himself yet. worst thing is your gonna have to play MU in final prob the form team of the moment [booo]. Gooood luck from a LIVPLL fan.’

‘Although I’m a Leeds fan, Newcastle and the Toon Army deserve all the congrats lads, only one thing left to do is kick the beJesus out of that lot from over the pennines – please!’

‘Bit of a funny game really but Newcastle are learning to manage games that they would have lost until very recently. Still a bit off being top 4 quality in a purely football sense and man united may see quite a lot of the ball in the final but they play to their physical and pressing strengths. Consequently they will be very tough to beat. Interesting final.’

‘Leicester City fan here.

Geordies beat us in QF & deserved it as I was there. Good luck in the final & hope you smash Trafford lot !’

‘Congrats to the Toon, but also a mention to what seems like a different Southampton team in the last couple of months. Way better than at least 3 teams in the PL. Pleased for Eddie Howe.’

‘Delighted to see Newcastle get to Wembley for the first time in a long time.

Their long suffering fans certainly deserve it.

Just go and batter Man U now please!

99% of the country will he right behind you!’

‘It was expected that Newcastle would beat Southampton so it’s no big they did.’

‘I think it has a similarity to France v Argentina. Man United might win easily but if Newcastle play a smart game they could come out on top and not many people would be that surprised if they do win which would be a remarkable achievement in first season since takeover and the team still much resembles the one which struggled for seasons which indicates surely the turnaround is due to Eddie Howe.’

‘Well done Newcastle u deserved this great supporters just like my team west ham hope win and get top 4 shut few pople up coyi.’

‘A bit scrappy in the end, but job done for Newcastle – very happy for the loyal Toon fans to get to a Cup final. Really pleased for Sean Longstaff as well as he often gets a lot of undeserved stick. But Bruno needs to control his temper!

Well played Southampton, especially in the second half. With more of that they’ll be safe in the league.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate) – Tuesday 31 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 5, 21, Bruno Red Card 82

Southampton:

Adams 29

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 55% (39%) Newcastle 45% (61%)

Total shots were Southampton 8 (2) Newcastle 15 (9)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Southampton 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 61), Almiron (Murphy 61 (Anderson 90+7), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 61 (Lascelles 90+5)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis

