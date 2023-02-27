Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester United final defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have a minority of trolls / Mackems in the comments trying to be on the wind up about Newcastle United coming second in a cup final.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Man U fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing…

‘As a Man Utd supporter of very many years so pleased with the result.

But had my Utd not made the final I would have supported NUFC against whoever.

What support, what a town and such fantastic people. Your time will come.’

‘Congratulations to man utd. Thoroughly deserved. Being a Liverpool supporter it’s hard times but a most deserved win.’

‘Glory glory Man Utd. The look of Shearer and Ant and Decs face was priceless.’

‘Not enough quality in the Newcastle team. They could play for another month and they still wouldn’t score. Well done Man Utd.’

‘Their bubble has burst a little since Christmas…they just can’t score. They did the same thing all 2nd half that didn’t work in the 1st, just faster.’

“I’ll tell you, honestly, I will LOVE it if we beat them. LOVE IT.”…..

Shame …another long wait Kevin!!!!’

‘Newcastle have overachieved in reaching a final, so well done to them. Unfortunately, they’ve failed where Middlesbrough, Wigan, Portsmouth and other clubs of similar stature to Newcastle have succeeded.’

‘Saudi Utd. vs Qatar Utd?’

‘I am a supporter of Man Utd, but I am a huge fan of Eddie Howe and what he has achieved. For all the new players, he initially turned the team around with the core of the original team. Which is a sign of the good manager he is.’

‘With (Newcastle) Fans like that, the club, town and family must be proud.

Kudos and respect.’

‘It will be interesting to see how NUFC develop their weaker areas over the next couple of transfer windows.’

‘Well done ETH on restoring the pride back to Man Utd, if we can finish in top four will be a great season, hard luck Newcastle.’

‘Thank you Mr Erik Ten Hag.

Thank you for changing Manchester United around.

He’s done a unbelievable job since his arrival. In so many ways.

Hopefully this will lead on to bigger things.

Commiserations to Newcastle United. You will have your day.

You have a fantastic football manager in Eddie Howe, he’s done a incredible job too.’

‘I remember as a boy being so disappointed when Newcastle’s excellent side failed to do itself justice in the 1974 FA Cup Final.

They were until recently a wonderful football club with incredible, passionate support.

But since their takeover they are now just another franchise who just happen to wear stripes and play in Newcastle.

I didn’t care much whether they won or lost today.’

‘Man Utd through and through but the Newcastle fans even in defeat were amazing you will be in Europe next season.’

‘All quiet in the Bigg Market tonight. The party is in Sunderland.’

‘Everton fan – congratulations to Man U. Exciting match. Thank you.’

‘Delusional Newcastle fans. I’m enjoying this so much, NUFC fans think they have a divine right…’

‘We have to remember that this is a year or two ahead of schedule for NUFC. It would have been nice to win, but this, and the league position are a huge step forward. Any sort of European qualification would be a bonus this year and the plan is gradually to improve and develop players, including the academy, and add strategic purchases over time rather than buy success. Sports washing it ain’t.’

‘Man Utd did the north east a favour. If the barcodes had won they would have been insufferable. ETH keep doing the brilliant job at OT and there will be many more trophies and success coming back the greatest club on the planet.’

‘I have no connection with the club or the region but I have liked every Geordie I’ve ever met and I think the Newcastle fans are the best in the country despite having only modest success on the pitch. Their manager is a great guy who every club would like to have.’

‘All I wanted was a team to be proud of when the new owners came in. They’ve managed that with great foundations placed down.’

‘As a lifetime man utd fan, I was impressed with the huge followers of Newcastle utd, we needed that win but you’ll be back more often than not to Wembley, goid luck for the future.’

‘(Man) United Fan but credit to Newcastle, they’re a proper football club and Howe is a great manager. Another few decent transfer windows and they’re be competing! Just missed a decent striker today.’

‘It’s a rebuilding work under Eddie Howe. The fact they’ve achieved so much in so little time this season, is a credit to the hard work they’ve put in. They should be very proud of themselves.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

