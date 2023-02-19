Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Liverpool defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s defeat to Liverpool.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have trolls / Mackems trying to be on the wind up about Newcastle United not winning football matches.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Liverpool fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing…

‘Liverpool fan and delighted with the result but well played Newcastle – a great effort down to 10 men for such a long period and could have made it interesting with a deserved goal even if we were wasteful.

The contrast between Newcastle slowly transitioning into a real team from takeover and Chelsea chucking money and expecting eleven individuals to perform well couldn’t be more stark.’

‘1. Tragic about Christian Atsu. 2. Happy Birthday to Bobby Robson, one of the nicest men in football and a cracking manager. 3. Yeees Redmen! Onwards and upwards.’

‘Yous got smashed and same will happen next Sunday now you have no goalie hahahaha.’

‘I thought 10 man Newcastle made a good go of that.’

‘6 points off Newcastle with the season they’re having will do me. Controlled the game even before the sending off.

Best of luck to the Toon for next week. The entire country except devon and cornwall want you to win!’

‘Stupid rule you get sent off in league and miss cup final in different competition.’

‘Carragher giving Saint-Maximin man of the match… behave!’

‘Don’t think I have ever read such biased comments from start to finish as Chris Waddle trotted out!

Even said it would have been a different result but for the sending forgetting thatLiverpool were already winning!’

‘Reds fan here. We were good but Newcastle, stand up and take a bow. You were great!’

‘Newcastle have lost 2 games all season in the league, both to the mighty Reds. FACT!’

‘FACT

0 goals in 70mins for varpool vs 10 men.’

‘A great result but well played Newcastle with 10 men and Alison had some great saves to make. Wishing Newcastle every success against (man) united.’

‘The headlines I want see on the back of the tabloids a week on Monday are:

Karius – from Zero to Hero and “Our goalie Kari’d-Us to the cup!”

‘Always felt Karius was hard done by in the CL final as prior to that he had been playing well for us. I hope he takes his chance in another final and helps Newcastle to the trophy.’

‘Yep, he’s a good ‘keeper. Top level sport is necessarily a brutal business though.

Good luck to him.’

‘Unlucky today Newcastle……superb effort for a 10 man team.’

‘As a neutral for the League Cup final.

With Pope unavailable and Dubravka cup tied. I would like to see Karius play and exercise those demons from the Champions League Final. Good luck to Newcastle, it would be nice to see their name on a trophy after so many years.’

‘Great win against a good Newcastle team. Quiet evening for the Nunez and Gakpo haters!’

‘Stop selling our clubs to the Arabs.’

‘Great to see Liverppol win, but Newcastle played well with 10 men…hope they beat Man u next week for all Football fans.’

‘This is a team that just over a year ago were going down. What they have achieved so far is frightening.’

‘Tip my hat to Newcastle brought in some new players to blend with good regulars from last season and even with 10 men played well. Unlike Chelsusa buying 11players at exorbitant prices and going no where!!’

‘Great match. Newcastle are a great team and gave Liverpool a game. Congratulations to the Reds.’

‘They played better than us the whole game. We hit them on the counter and were clinical. They battled hard when they went down to 10men.

You learn from defeats and they will learn from this.’

‘Good analysis. I was worried by our lack of ability to capitalise when we got on top and they went a man down. Newcastle are a good team but Real are going to be feeling confident. Having said that, being able to score quick goals like that again, we at least pose a threat again. Allison saved us today. Defence and midfield shouldn’t be relying on the keeper to make worldie saves all the time.’

‘Good luck to the Saudis against the Qataris next week.’

‘Newcastle and Karius do the country proud next week at Wembley.’

‘Will obviously take the three points and there were some positives. However, the ease at which teams end up in our box, even with ten men is a worry. There was still no meaningful press whereas Newcastle were in our faces. Five yard passes going astray, losing second ball challenges and losing aerial battles is a regular feature. And Why Phillips is not playing and the hapless Gomez is, God knows.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

