Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Bournemouth draw

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s draw with Bournemouth.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have trolls / Mackems trying to be on the wind up about Newcastle United drawing / not winning football matches.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Bournemouth fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing…

‘As if I’ve actually seen a Newcastle fan in the match feed complaining about the fact they draw a lot. You go from relegation zone to champions league places in the space of a year and you’re moaning? Seriously?’

‘Seriously look how much money Newcastle have spent. They should be fighting for CL and should be beating Bournmouth.’

‘That’s Newcastle they twist on 21.’

‘Know a fair few Newcastle fans and they’re all pinching themselves at how things are going.’

‘The Newcastle backline combined, cost less than Maguire.’

‘Did they sign Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Ronaldo? Or did they sign players that barely made headlines? They haven’t signed anyone that wouldn’t be just a normal transfer for any top 6 club…. Tripper, Isak, Wood, Pope.’

‘Great manager and very humble. He’s deserved the success at Newcastle. Lots seemed to have doubted his ability to manage a big club. He’s certainly shown the doubters. He’s always going to be a legend at AFCB. Rightly so as he kept us from going out of the league & then unbelievably, took us to the EPL.

Our greatest ever manager. Hopefully, he’ll become a Newcastle legend. UTCIAD Good luck Toon.’

‘I can’t believe the negative comments about Newcastle. They’ve lost 1 game all season. There’s no threat of relegation, Eddie Howe has done a great job. If I was a Newcastle fan,I’d be extremely happy. He’s got them to their 1st final in 50 years. Well done Eddie Howe!’

‘Well done Cherries. A decent performance, even if against a lacklustre Newcastle. We showed great energy and desire. I remain hopeful of staying up. Also, best of luck to the Toon Army; great team, great supporters and a great place to have a great night out.’

‘The reception for and from Eddie Howe after the game was very emotional. Typical Eddie always says and does the right thing. A true gentleman.’

‘All those knocking Newcastle because of their owners are wishing a mega money man would come and take over your club.

As long as they abide by the rules in spending and don’t do underhand deals, eg bunging money to the Manager and players that doesn’t go through the books and getting over inflated sponsorship, I wish them luck.

Their fans deserve a bit of success for the loyalty they’ve shown.’

‘To be fair , NUFC are there in fourth place on merit.Get used to it.’

‘Can’t help feeling Newcastle are a bit overated at the moment. And as for Gordon the same probably applies….’

‘This is the start of the slide for Newcastle, Eddie Howe seems pleased with the current run of results. Well I wouldn’t be considering the fixture list that is approaching….they will be found out.’

‘Yes, he must be so upset with fourth place in the premier league and a cup final in a couple of weeks, what a dire situation. Please bring back Steve Bruce…’

‘When the league finish with Man City they will be coming for Newcastle next.’

‘Most unlikely due to their parsimonious past.’

‘Newcastle used to be a good team to watch.

Not anymore.’

‘What an odd comment. They’ve played some great football this season, unfortunately I don’t think they have strength in depth, so really feel it when certain players are out injured. At least they’re not losing.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(A great point for Newcastle United at Bournemouth – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(3 Newcastle United players forced off with injuries against Bournemouth – Bad news on 1 and better news on 2 – Read HERE)

