As a Newcastle United fan, what are you doing for the Carabao Cup Final? Vote now

Our question today is: ‘As a Newcastle United fan, what are you doing for the Carabao Cup Final?’

In other words, we just wanted to gauge what you are all doing.

What plans do you have for following this Carabao Cup Final on Sunday?

Interested to see what kind of split it is amongst those who visit The Mag.

Are you going to Wembley or not?

How are you getting there?

How long will you be in London?

Are you travelling in from abroad?

If you haven’t got a ticket, what then?

Watch / listen to the match at home?

Off to the local pub / club, whether in the north east, the UK, overseas, wherever?

Maybe heading to one of the many dedicated ticketed events on Tyneside?

Or are you having to miss the Carabao Cup Final totally, due to whatever reason…?

Grateful if you can vote for / tick the one option below that best describes what you have planned.

We will bring you the results of what everybody is up to later this week, ahead of the Carabao Cup Final.

