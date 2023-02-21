Opinion

As a Manchester United fan – These are the Newcastle United players who would get in my team

As two teams head to Wembley this Sunday, hoping to end their own trophy droughts of just under six and 54 years respectively, the build-up to this weekend’s Carabao Cup final is reaching fever pitch in my household.

I’ve lived on Tyneside for over 15 years now, having migrated here from the North West via University.

I’m a lifelong Manchester United fan but my eight year old son is now an avid Newcastle United fan.

I tried to get him into Man U when he started to show a serious interest in football during the Euros but it didn’t really hit the right notes for him, even with the lure of Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford last season I was fighting a losing battle.

I took him to Old Trafford once, they played rubbish and got beaten by West Ham in the Carabao Cup. A few months passed, Ole lost control of the wheel and Ralf Rangnick was no more than a passenger who somehow found himself driving the bus that was heading for a serious crash.

Then my son came home from school full of it, how NUFC were going to be the richest club in the world (perhaps not strictly true) and how all his mates at school supported the Toon. At that point I gave up, the battle was lost. The irony that perhaps my son was ditching life as a Manchester United fan and becoming a glory supporter, albeit getting on the gravy train early doors.

In fairness, he was born a goal-kick from St James’ Park, he identifies with being a Geordie and so who am I to deny him his birthright. I’ve taken him to four games this season and to see his face when the crowd breaks into choruses of “We are the Geordies…” or “Blaydon Races” is something special for him. I enjoy taking him to the match, Newcastle United will never be my team but it seems it will always be his. His love affair with NUFC has begun.

He has encylopaedic knowledge of the squad and revels in telling me why Bruno wears No. 39 (apparently something to do with his Dad’s taxi) and he waxes lyrical about Maxi’s dribbling, Trippier’s set pieces, Bruno’s midfield flair and Nick Pope in goal. Yes, he’s still only eight.

But on Sunday, the battle lines are drawn. On Thursday he took to wearing his Barcelona shirt whilst watching Man U at the Camp Nou with his armchair red of a Father and declared he will be doing so again this week. He’s not going to Wembley but he’s watching it with school friends (Dad isn’t invited and quite right too). I expect him and mates will be watching Newcastle at the match themselves in years to come and likely in the Champions League. Maybe I might need a Barcelona shirt in the future?! (Just kidding).

Anyway, since I’ve seen quite a lot of both NUFC and Man U this season (admittedly the latter on the telly-box) I thought I’d have a bash at a combined best XI at the time of writing. I imagine I’ll get some stick for this but here goes….

Formation – NUFC play 4-3-3 but Man U have most recently played a 4-2-3-1. To keep it simple I’ll go with the 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper – David De Gea

This was a really close run thing. This weekend’s performances have just tipped it favour of the Spanish stopper. He made two first class saves in the first half to keep Leicester at bay who deserved to lead at half time rather than be 1-0 down. Meanwhile the usually excellent Nick Pope didn’t get his head-tennis right the day before. He will be a huge miss for NUFC at Wembley but you all know that already right.

Right Back – Kieran Trippier

He’s clearly levels above what Man U have with Diego Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He sets the tone for NUFC and is a danger from set pieces. A rare poor game on Saturday vs Liverpool and he was hauled off in the second half with no doubt an eye on Wembley. I expect him to be on it come Sunday. He’s a big time player.

Left Back – Luke Shaw

Not always the most consistent but this season he’s thrived under Erik ten Hag, the highlight being keeping the prolific Erling Haaland in his pocket whilst playing centre back at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby. He scored a goal at Wembley in a major final for England and is an attacking threat down the left. Might be one for Yellow Card backers though.

Centre Back – Sven Botman

A great acquisition for NUFC. I found it astonishing he wasn’t in the Dutch squad for the World Cup given his quality. Hasn’t quite been the threat you’d expect from set pieces given his towering presence, could Sunday be the day for that?

Centre Back – Raphael Varane

He’s won the Champions League 4 times, La Liga 3 times and been to the World Cup Final twice. Still only 29, a Rolls Royce of a centre back.

Midfield – Bruno Guimaraes

My son wouldn’t let me leave him out and nor would I. He makes NUFC tick and provides steel and flair in central midfield. His absence over the last 3 games has been a huge miss.

Midfield – Casemiro

This 5 time Champions League winner has been a revelation since his move from the Bernabeu in the summer. Quite something that he even came given Man U aren’t in the Champions League and they tried to sign De Jong and then Adrien Rabiot before pulling this rabbit out of the hat. Don’t underestimate his importance and his increasing threat going forward.

Midfield – Bruno Fernandes

I would expect him playing bit further forward than Bruno G and Casemiro in this line-up. His form has been much improved this season, approaching the levels he reached when he arrived from Sporting in 2020.

Centre Forward – Callum Wilson

I wanted an out and out centre forward in the line-up. Some might say Wout Weghorst won a competition to somehow become Centre Forward at Old Trafford, He’s very much a stop gap and won’t be there next season. That leaves Wilson or Isak, I expect the latter will be the long term proposition at St James Park but for now he’s not quite the finished article and Wilson brings more guile and of course, goals.

Wide Right – Marcus Rashford

After looking like he’d forgotten how to play football last season, the boy Marcus (he’s actually 25 now) has been in the form of his life since the World Cup with 16 goals in 17 games. He is a huge problem right now for any team, playing on the shoulder of the last defender and cutting in from the right.

Wide Left – Allan Saint-Maximin

To an outsider looking in I couldn’t understand why he hasn’t featured more for Eddie Howe this season.

I think there have been issues with injury niggles and if this article had been written before the World Cup than Almiron would undoubtedly have this spot but the Frenchman has gradually been coming to the boil.

He was excellent on Saturday against Liverpool with 10 men and I fear he could have a huge impact on Sunday’s final, even if that’s off the bench. He really should start though.

